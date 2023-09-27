Letters – Sept. 28, 2023

Email

Re: Mature Content

Last week, I read an article about a man who was arrested for domestic violence; he was shocked because he thought it was his right to beat his woman. A few years ago, I saw a police officer friend of mine and I asked him how it was going. He said that 30 years ago, they had domestic violence reports about once per year, but now it’s once per week.

After decades of studying human behavior and years of counseling people who had suffered various forms of abuse and perpetrators who felt like victims, I was actually surprised that I was even surprised to read an opinion by a man who read “stories about men raping women and women learning to love being raped. Even women who weren’t raped in those stories loved a good roll in the hay, so much that they would do anything for, and put up with anything from, the men who rolled with them.” He found “those stories exciting” but that was okay because he didn’t grow up to be a rapist.

Imagine what such stories teach young men about how to treat women. Of course, censoring them would be a waste of time because anyone with access to a computer can find whatever they want online or at the Garfield County libraries because the executive director, Jamie LaRue, says those stories are meant to be funny. They are “comic” books, after all.

Manga books in Garfield libraries are a drop in the worldwide bucket. Throughout history, it’s been fine with certain men in cultures all over the world to beat, rape and murder women, and they usually get away with it. I recently read an article about an 11-year-old girl who was charged with child trafficking because some man tricked her into sending explicit photos of herself. This is common because victims of sexual assault and abuse (including children who are trafficked or forced into prostitution) are often criminalized. Why criminalize the victims and not the perpetrators?

And that’s the world we live in. They say no snowflake in an avalanche feels responsible. That said, I am very grateful every day for those who dedicate their lives to helping people and even saving lives.

Roxanne Bank, Carbondale

Hold fast to what is good

“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts.” So declared U.S. founding father John Adams.

Fact: Somehow two manga adult graphic novels shelved in the adult graphic novel section of the Silt Library were placed or staged in the children’s section. It’s a tactic being used by a small, but loud group of apparently “fear-based” patrons who are demanding that the library lock down or eliminate certain materials from its shelves.

This same group of citizens recently presented a petition to the Garfield County libraries board containing 844 signatures demanding the district put age warnings on certain books, lock them away in cabinets, and require librarians to ask for an ID to check them out.

The Garfield County Public Library District serves a population of 58,887 patrons, and 580,725 visitors last year checked out 363,164 books. The petition represents about 1% of that population.

If the stunt of deliberately planting an adult graphic novel in the children’s section isn’t bad enough, a member of this same group exerted their First Amendment right of free speech to create giant posters depicting pornographic illustrations which they pushed into the faces of unsuspecting library patrons, many with children in tow, as they tried to enter and exit our library.

I believe this group is going after the library district because it is an easy target for them. Their tactics involve disrupting library board meetings and flooding local newspapers with their exaggerated letters to the editor about the “sins” occurring right under the library’s roof!

I would argue that the local neighborhood library continues to be one of the safest and most wholesome places a kid of any age can go.

The Bible says: “Hold fast to what is good.” And that, my friends, is your Garfield County libraries system.

Greg Fitzpatrick, Carbondale

Glenwood council

Glenwood city council almost never represents the city residents. They represent the realtors, developers, business, and the chamber. They are a very private club. They make up 1% of the people that live here, yet they make all the decisions that affect all of us. Glenwood Springs residents are fed up and very angry about what has been going on. Housing, housing and more expensive housing. Most of this council needs to be gone immediately. They have been killing us for a long time. Residents know that Glenwood is full. Housing, schools, roads, everything. On any new housing proposals, we demand to have the right to vote on it.

We need a city council that truly loves our town and will protect what little magic is left.

Michael Hoban, Glenwood Springs

Vote for Betsy

I am writing in support of Betsy After for the Roaring Fork Schools board. As a teacher in the district for over 15 years and a mother of elementary-aged students in the Roaring Fork School District, I know how important it is to elect an engaged, educated, and enthusiastic leader to inform and lead our school community.

Betsy’s dedication to various boards in the past, including the Basalt Regional Library and Mt. Sopris Montessori Preschool, shows her long-term commitment to education and children. Betsy and her husband own a business in Carbondale and send their children to Crystal River Elementary School — they are dedicated members of the community and the Roaring Fork School District for many years to come.

Mostly, Betsy is smart, well-informed, thoughtful and approachable. In casual conversation she’ll rattle off numbers about our district’s budget, and she’ll check in to see how teachers can be supported more effectively.

I have no doubt that the students, teachers, administrators, and community members of the Roaring Fork School District would benefit from having Betsy After on the school board.

Jennifer Kendzior, Carbondale

Stout for the future

Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is a real person; she was raised here and continues to fight for improvements in our fine community. She has legitimate experience in government affairs including administration. Putting together successful legislation is about individual people bringing their expertise and knowledge to the bargaining table, being civil and courteous to others for the benefit of all law-abiding taxpayers. This process takes time and certainly patience.

Anna Stout has been doing just that for over 20 years locally and truly is our leader for the future! Voters across Colorado’s Third Congressional District deserve honest and truthful answers from all candidates before placing their vote. If a candidate can not offer peaceful solutions to constituents’ most important needs, they do not deserve a single vote! Anna has my vote!

I believe Mayor Stout has the ability and tenacity to lead all concerned citizens in Colorado toward a brighter future. Support Mayor Anna Stout for CD3: www.annastoutforcongress.com

Dan A. Bennett, Grand Junction

Fiesta de Tamales

We want to share the news that after a four-year absence, English in Action’s Fiesta de Tamales is returning to the Roaring Fork Valley. This much-loved event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 4:30 to 8pm at Basalt High School. There’s something for everyone, with music and kids activities, not to mention the best tamales north of the border served with all the fixings. All proceeds go to English in Action, the nonprofit that brings the gift of English to local non-English speakers. For tickets and more information, go to www.englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200.

Cathy O’Connell and Amy Gordon, El Jebel

Letters policy: The Sopris Sun welcomes local letters to the editor. Shorter letters stand a better chance of being printed. Letters exclusive to The Sopris Sun (not appearing in other papers) are particularly welcome. Please include your name and place of residence or association. Letters are due to news@soprissun.com by noon on the Monday before we go to print.