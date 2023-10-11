Letters – Oct. 12, 2023

Email

TRTC delight

My wife and I attended the Thunder River Theatre Company production of “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Missy Moore. We have had a lot of exposure to quality live drama in our years in Chicago, being season ticket holders to the Goodman and Steppenwolf theaters for decades. The story was riveting, that of the sudden, accidental loss of a child, one of parents’ worst nightmares, and the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama on Broadway in 2007.

Each of the five actors were flawless to watch and their performances rivaled many of those we had seen in Chicago. Even the set was remarkable for a small town theater play. Kudos to those five actors and the whole production staff for a stimulating and rewarding evening.

The only negative was that on a Friday night the theater was only about two-thirds full! Some Carbondale folks were not up to the challenge, their loss.

Dick Wells

Carbondale

Potato Days praise

I hope this message finds you in good health and high spirits. I write to you today brimming with gratitude and appreciation for the remarkable community in which we reside. I am left in awe of the dedication and tireless efforts of our town leaders and volunteers.

This gratitude was kindled during my attending a recent Potato Days Committee meeting. The level of coordination and planning that transpires in such a brief span of time is nothing short of astounding.

From the Contra Dance on Friday to a Saturday with nearly a million events including a parade, a run, cowboy coffee, games, music, fantastic food and so much more, I was nothing short of amazed at what our community can accomplish.

Potato Days is a grand celebration, meticulously tailored for our local community and to honor our town’s long-built character. Potato day committee members should be honored for their unwavering commitment to creating moments of joy and connection for all of us. Their work leaves an indelible mark on the tapestry of our community’s history.

On behalf of the Carbondale Historical Society, I extend my deepest thanks to each and every one of you who contributed to the success of Potato Days. Your passion, enthusiasm, and tireless work do not go unnoticed.

Stephen Shapiro

Carbondale Historical Society

5Point thanks

5Point Film would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of those who helped make our second annual benefit, 5Point in the Field, possible last Saturday evening. We were impressed by the incredible support we received. The community in this valley certainly steps up and steps out!

The event raised over $40k which allows us to continue funding our filmmaker grants, education initiatives, bilingual community screenings, and will enable us to produce the 17th flagship festival in April 2024.

We’d like to thank the following organizations, individuals, and businesses for their contributions:

Aspen Art Museum, Aspen Daily News, Aspen Paragliding, Aspen Skiing Company, Avalanche Ranch, Bethel Party Rentals, Beyul Retreat, Contour Body Aesthetics, EcoFlight, Elk Mountain Anglers, EverGreen ZeroWaste, Field 2 Fork Kitchen, The Gant Aspen, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Vote for Lindsay

School board elections for RFSD are Nov. 7. Lindsay DeFrates will make a terrific school board member! She’s been in the Valley for 18 years and she has young children who attend RFSD schools. She taught at Carbondale Middle School for six years and she is a trained professional communicator — a freelance writer and former deputy director of PR at the Colorado River District. In short, Lindsay has both the personal connection and commitment to our district and the professional experience necessary to make her a major asset on our school board.Lindsay is passionate about supporting ALL kids and their right to learn in a safe and secure environment where all feel welcome. She understands the importance of policy and curriculum choices and believes that strong support for our teachers and staff is the key to allowing students to thrive. She will work to reestablish trust between the public and the school board by making sure proceedings are transparent and by listening to all respectful discourse so that all stakeholders feel seen and heard. Lindsay is an extremely well-rounded candidate with the ethics and integrity necessary to serve in a position of public trust. Please vote for Lindsay on or before Nov. 7!

Eden Steele

Carbondale

Re: Youth perspective

I was filled with hope for the future when I read Roaring Fork High School junior Gus Richardson’s op ed in The Sopris Sun (Sept. 28). I met Gus outside the Carbondale Library after a library board meeting was “sabotaged” by a mob of adults behaving badly. Gus attended the meeting as a journalism assignment for his high school English class. The group wanted certain books in the adult section either removed from the library or made difficult to check out.

After the meeting, Gus interviewed people outside the library. Like Gus, many of us had never seen behavior like this in our library. These were full-grown, red-faced adults shouting, accusing, and belittling library board members and anyone else who didn’t agree with them. Great adult role modeling for young Gus, eh?

If you haven’t read Gus’s op ed, you should. Go to www.soprissun.com and search for “Library controversy: A youth’s perspective.”

I agree with Gus that libraries should remain places unencumbered by censorship or book bans. Atta boy, Gus. I hope you got an “A” on that assignment and I look forward to seeing your byline in the future.

By the way, I’m attending the “Freedom to Read” event at the Ute Theater in Rifle on Oct. 18 at 6pm. If you care about the future of our libraries, please plan to attend this important event.

Pat Bingham Fitzpatrick

Carbondale

