Letters – March 9,2023

Charles Wicker Moses II

The shockwaves from Wick’s passing generated a tsunami of emotions and memories for me. Wick and I were married in 1975, and we split up four years later. Wick was too young; I was way too young. While I now refer to this as my starter marriage, he loomed large in my life for many of my young and almost-adult years.

Wick and I remained friendly, though, virtually all of the years. We communicated occasionally via phone or email and saw one another from time to time — usually when I made it back for Mountain Fair.

I last saw Wick at his home in August 2022. I knew of his health challenges and “close calls,” yet I was surprised by how compromised his health seemed to be; his breathing sounded labored. He assured me he was seeing his doctor.

During the visit, Wick showed me framed photos covering his walls. He had surrounded himself with good memories and photos of many of the people in his life. The photos and corresponding memories clearly provided daily comfort and nurtured him. Then, he proudly showed me a map of the Western United States, highlighted with the routes and the thousands of miles he’d covered on his motorcycle. Then, on to Jazzy the cat — a major focus of his attention, love, and devotion.

After viewing the photos and related stories, the motorcycle map and doing my best to show an appropriate level of admiration for Jazzy, Wick directed me to sit down. The chair was optimally positioned for sound. He insisted I close my eyes and immerse myself in the phenomenal music coming from his “best ever” sound system. It was a Joni Mitchell album, my favorite. Wick was eager for me to deeply experience the music, as he had spent so much of his time doing. I did my best to chill out, slow down and listen deeply.

As an aside, in the ‘70s, Wick, in fact, fell in love with, and became a devoted Dog Dad to, the Welsh corgis I had brought into his life: Bootie, and then Paws and Pooka. However, it was all over once those cats got their claws into him. Wick was indoctrinated into their world and came to “know” dogs were lesser beings and not worthy companions for him. Cats ruled. Period.

Wick’s love of all — well, most — things Carbondale was evident. He was immensely proud of what the town had become with its cultural facilities, events and various nonprofits. Only with Wick’s passing have I begun to appreciate the depth of his contributions to the community and his impact on the lives of so many people over the decades. He never tooted his own horn to me about having had a hand in so many aspects of the community.

Wick was a beloved character and absolutely one of a kind. He will live on in all of us, and in what Carbondale has and will become.

Hugs and condolences to all; and Rock on, Wicker!

Mary Wilmer Mills

Los Altos, California

Wild and Scenic

I would like to thank the Gunnison County Commissioners and the Marble Town Council for their commitment to the upcoming Crystal River Wild and Scenic stakeholder collaborative.

Only a very small percentage of rivers in the United States are eligible for Wild and Scenic designation. The Crystal was chosen for its historic, cultural, recreational and geologic values; its fish and wildlife properties; and its natural unspoiled beauty. Wild and Scenic status would ensure the greatest level of protection against dams, and the very real threat of water being diverted out of our local watershed. It would preserve water quality and keep the Crystal River flowing free for future generations.

I’m grateful to The Wild and Scenic Feasibility Collaborative for selecting highly experienced professional mediators to facilitate the process and engage with the community. I believe the stakeholder committee will provide a valuable forum for addressing the specific concerns of residents and informing the public of the finer points of the designation.

I encourage fellow Gunnison County and Crystal Valley residents to participate in the process by voicing your support or concerns in the upcoming meetings or surveys. By sitting down together we can work toward solutions for the river we all love.

Teri Havens

Marble

Proposed traffic ‘rules’

New Carbondale “rules”: Anywhere between Prince Creek Road and Highway 82, you get a point for each vehicle you help to enter or exit from Highway 133, without modifying the flow of traffic by more than three miles per hour. Pro tip: To maximize points, maintain space before and behind your vehicle; adjust those buffers as you see what the cross traffic needs. Generate flow, people.

Jay Coursey

Carbondale

Glenwood safety

Glenwood Canyon is approximately 13 miles long.

Driving a constant 30 mph takes 26 minutes.

40 mph takes 19.5 minutes.

50 mph takes 15.6 minutes.

60 mph takes 13 minutes.

Why can’t we all agree to drive 40 mph, “waste” a few minutes, leave approximately 60 feet between cars and eliminate virtually all accidents?

It seems like a small price to pay for safety. Nobody hurt, no damage to vehicles or structures, no road closures or delays.

Think we should try it?

John Kleinwachter

Carbondale

