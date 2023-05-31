Letters – June 1, 2023

Email

Holy Cross election

We are ranchers in the Crystal River Valley with family ties to the area going back generations. Like many people living here, our livelihood depends on clean air, clean water, and a stable future climate. Protecting local land and water, and ensuring a rapid transition to a clean energy future to protect our climate is critical to another hundred years of sustainable agriculture and healthy communities. By voting in the Holy Cross Energy board elections this month, you can support this transition and ensure local food security for future generations throughout our region.

We supported Alex DeGolia’s candidacy three years ago, and believe he remains the strongest candidate to continue to promote our values on the Holy Cross board. Through his service on the Thompson Divide Coalition board, where he currently serves as Vice President, and his work on clean energy and climate advocacy at Environmental Defense Fund, Alex is already active in protecting local land and water as well as our climate. Holy Cross is now on track to reach more than 90% clean and renewable electricity by the end of next year and has committed to 100% by 2030. It also has continued to keep electricity costs low and service reliable, which are critical to our ability to continue to operate our ranching business and for many other business owners throughout the region.

Voting started on May 16, and you can now vote by returning your ballot in the mail, signing into your Holy Cross Account, or on their website with a special code emailed to all members. However you vote, remember to do so and we hope you will vote for Alex DeGolia to protect our region’s environment for years to come.

Bill Fales and Marj Perry

Cold Mountain Ranch

Forest Service building

It was Winston Churchill that said: “We shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us.” It is with a good dose of sadness that I read last week’s Sopris Sun article on the replacement plans for Carbondale’s Forest Service buildings.

There was a time when federal architects recognized the heritage they were a part of. I believe that high point was in the 1930s when a post office looked like a post office and a Forest Service building reflected its tradition as well. Think of our national parks and the lodges that were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps with the use of timber and stone. These were buildings that embraced an environmental aesthetic that we can still feel today. And as a building tradition, this aesthetic was continued at least through the 1960s in the use of materials and colors for Forest Service facilities.

With the proposed site development and building, I do wish there had been a more sensitive approach to the existing Forest Service campus. The proposal is very vehicle oriented, with a two lane wide “street” running through the site with parking stalls and a large gravel Maintenance Yard, but ironically an obvious lack of trees and the shade they provide.

I had a professor tell me once that architects save trees, developers cut them. In this instance, this is not quite true. The site plan shows the removal of two mature street trees and three internal trees without considering their replacement. As for the current buildings, the main structure is to be torn down. The historic Engineers Office and the former Stable when Sopris Park was its pasture — both small buildings — are also to be razed instead of relocated on-site. Only the metal warehouse building is to be saved. Ouch!

As for the new building, the use of materials and form produces an austere, if not brutal image. From what I can tell, the building is pushed hard to the sidewalk without any street landscaping or trees to soften its image. An entry trellis along Weant Street does signify the front door that is not to be found on Main Street. Trellis work on the Main Street facade would certainly help.

It is with these comments I hope the architects and their client will take a second look at what is proposed. With a few changes, the project could more clearly reflect a set of values that match Carbondale’s past and be more in line with its envisioned small-town, pedestrian-oriented future. As stewards of the landscape, this would also serve the Forest Service, as the building and its site should reflect an environmental sensitivity it currently lacks.

Eric Doud, Carbondale

Kudos

I had the pleasure of attending the Baccalaureate event at RFHS on May 24. Evidently, this custom began in England in the 15th century where each graduate spoke in Latin. At RFHS, the graduating seniors spoke in English and/or Spanish and gave heartfelt thanks to their parents and teachers for supporting them to become good students, athletes and friends, and to graduate and continue on to their next life steps.

Each student’s words were unique, sometimes funny, sometimes touching, and always expressing real gratitude. I realized listening to them that RFHS has created a very supportive learning environment. In this time of enormous stress in politics and climate change world-wide, I am grateful to all the teachers, support staff and administrators who dedicate their lives to helping our youth develop the skills they need to go on to college and/or jobs and create good friendships. Thank you to the students for being who you are, each one of you, and thank you to your parents and the teachers you have had for helping you to become you.

Congratulations to you all!

With much appreciation,

Illène Pevec, Carbondale

Congrats

Graduation, it took a lot of focus to get here, congratulations to all of you.

Please give the same amount of focus to driving. Since 2019, there has been a 37% increase in DEADLY crashes involving drivers under the age of 21. Distracted driving is listed as one of the major causes. Crashes are no accident — they are preventable. Wanting you around for years to come,

Diane Reynolds

Take A Minute/Slow Down in Town

