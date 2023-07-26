Letters – July 27, 2023

Email

Ode to the Mountain Fair Mojito

You have been a good friend for more than 20 years and I will miss you. When the Arts Council took over the alcohol sales, we made a few good decisions, and one was to invite you to the fair.

The Fair Board had decided that we wanted a signature drink and the call went out for ideas. Within 24 hours, Dru Handy, Priscilla Dickinson and I all suggested the mojito. Flash (Felicia Trevor Gallo) also played a role as she had recently returned from a trip to Havana and was talking about the native nectar of rum, lime juice, sugar and mint. Summer in a glass.

Our first quest was to find a mix. A local guy in Telluride was selling quart jars of mojito mix that he called “Freshies.” When we called him to order a few hundred gallons of mix, he thought it was a prank call. We got him to provide the mix in buckets and he hand delivered them to the fair to watch what happened. Over the years, fairgoers have bought thousands of gallons of mojitos, and Carbondale Arts supported countless art projects with those funds.

As we turn the fair over to the next generation, they have decided not to serve mojitos this year. I did not want to miss the opportunity to thank folks from Freshies, the many fair mint donors, the years of Cantina master mixers and the hundreds of volunteers who worked to satisfy a seemingly endless demand for the cool refreshing summer drink. One part rum, three parts mix, one part soda on top, add over mulled mint and ice.

Mojito, you were a good friend. This year, I will toast you … with a margarita.

Bob Schultz, Carbondale



Vote Andrews

I am currently running for Colorado’s Third Congressional District’s Republican nomination. My only credible opponent in the 2024 general election is Aspen’s own Adam Frisch, whose single platform plank when I announced my candidacy was to defeat Lauren Boebert. Since I plan to do just that, I believe it’s time for Aspen-Adam to discuss actual policy proposals.

Last year, 920 Coloradons died from opioid poisoning, along with 105,779 other young Americans of military age. That’s the equivalent of 35 9/11-style terrorist attacks … every year. I have a close friend whose son perished after he attempted to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to an acquaintance who had just swallowed fentanyl.

Some 90% of the chemicals used to manufacture synthetic opioids are sold to two Mexican cartels by Chinese chemical manufacturers. I have a four-fold solution.

First, seal our southern border by completing “The Wall.”

Secondly, implement massive, escalating tariffs on both Mexico and China until seizures and deaths decline significantly. Consider 50% tariffs on both countries that double every three months. After a year, tariff levels could reach as high as 800%. Would you pay $360,000 to buy a $40,000 car assembled in Mexico?

Third, apply the harshest penalties possible to drug dealers who sell poisons that kill our kids.

Finally, triple legal immigration based upon merit. Last year we allowed 1.13 million immigrants to legally move to our country. Joe Biden has allowed 5.5 million unskilled, illiterate, illegals into our country since taking office. We’ve checked that box! Let’s invite doctors, (no lawyers), nurses, code writers, etcetera to enjoy the freedoms found in America.

I am curious where Aspen-Adam stands on these (and many other) issues.

Russ Andrews

Carbondale

Vote Withrow

I am a normal working stiff from Southern Colorado. I, along with many others in our District, recognize the need for a change in representation in the U.S. House of Representatives away from Lauren Boebert. I also recognize the vast enthusiasm gap between her and the person she defeated in 2022. The honest fact is, the majority of the votes he got, mine included, were votes AGAINST her and not FOR him.

I do not believe Adam Frisch can or will win the general election in this district.

Since my mid-20s, people have been asking me to run for this House seat, some of whom were highly influential business owners, and others regular working people like myself. This cycle, I have caved into the pressure. Instead of coming across as though I have the answers to all of our problems or presenting myself as a full-blown partisan zealot, I’d like to practice a little true Democracy as our representative. When major issues come up, I want to contact local experts and stakeholders, and I’d also like to survey the citizens of the district at large for their direct input.

I would like every city council and town board to have a vote on what I will vote for while in the House. If the citizens in the towns stay engaged, it’s possible for us to work together on what OUR word is on all legislation that passes through the House.

I’ll be coming to your town to pay a visit as soon as it is feasible, and when I do, I hope you’ll be there. In the meantime, you can go to www.bit.ly/AdamWithrow to chip in and help me get to you.

Adam Withrow

Colorado

Letters policy: The Sopris Sun welcomes local letters to the editor. Shorter letters stand a better chance of being printed. Letters exclusive to The Sopris Sun (not appearing in other papers) are particularly welcome. Please include your name and place of residence or association. Letters are due to news@soprissun.com by noon on the Monday before we go to print.