Letters – April 13, 2023

Email

Looking for KDNK info

I’m compiling info on KDNK from 1981 through 2023, for what purpose I’m not entirely sure, other than I’m semi-retired and someone should do it.

I’m looking for lots of names: former staff members, board members, DJs past and present, volunteers, early organizers, supporters, underwriters and others. You can send those names to kdnk4lynn@gmail.com

I’m also looking for show names through the years and the DJ names associated with them. You can also send hard copy (photos, newsletters, correspondences, etc.) to me at: Lynn Burton, Box 484, Carbondale, CO 81623. Please note, I am not a representative of KDNK. I’m doing this on my own, but not for blackmail purposes.

Anecdotes, observations and random scraps of info are also welcome. Who knows where it might lead, although hopefully not to jail.

Thanks in advance for your help.

Lynn “Jake” Burton

Carbondale

Affordable housing

Colorado Senate Bill SB23-213 and House Bill 23-1255 are currently being considered by our legislature. They are being described as the way to address Colorado’s affordable housing crisis.

SB23-213 is a state mandate that would, among other requirements, allow an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on any single family lot, require multi-story housing units at transit hubs and reduce current standards, as they apply, to manufactured housing and trailers. House Bill 23-1255 is directed at communities that want to control their rate of growth by removing housing growth restrictions. Sounds good, you say…

Except for the fact that both bills would override local zoning and planning, superseding any local control in the name of making housing more affordable simply by making more housing. Let us be very clear, more housing does not translate to more affordable housing. I’ve watched Colorado’s population grow from a 1950 population of 1.35 million to now approaching 6 million and ask, is housing now more affordable? As long as Colorado is an attractive place to live, the housing issue will never be solved with more housing. More housing only means more housing and along with it more traffic, more pressure on our recreational resources, more water consumption, more everything.

The state legislature needs to focus on bills that would truly provide affordable housing that is deed restricted, non speculative, owner occupied housing. What is being proposed seems to me to be a developer’s dream to be conducted without the local community’s ability to address specific local planning issues.

And let us consider this, what is the true carrying capacity for Carbondale? Do we have enough water rights to meet our current population at build out? When will the growth we are already zoned for trigger the need for a new sewer plant? What happens when we are mandated to literally double our density? ADUs and tiny homes are appropriate solutions to the affordable housing crisis but the where and how should be determined by Carbondale, not the state. Please contact your state representative and let them know your feelings about this.

Eric Doud

Carbondale

Letters policy: The Sopris Sun welcomes local letters to the editor. Shorter letters stand a better chance of being printed. Letters exclusive to The Sopris Sun (not appearing in other papers) are particularly welcome. Please include your name and place of residence or association. Letters are due to news@soprissun.com by noon on the Monday before we go to print.