Legacy Dance Company stays in the family

Legacy Dance Company (LDC) held its Sixth Annual Showcase, “Under the Big Top,” over Mother’s Day weekend at Glenwood Springs High School. Students wore animal and circus-themed costumes while they showed off the skills they’ve learned. Plus, LDC took the opportunity to deliver some internal news.

LDC instructs up-and-coming dancers and is based in Glenwood Springs.

An exciting, and somewhat impromptu, announcement regarding the company’s future was given during the recital. Bailey Barnum announced that her sister, Bella Barnum-Collier, had transferred ownership of the company to her during a costume change at the recital. According to Bailey, the overall response from students and the community has been reassuring.

“I got a lot of positive comments after the show,” Bailey stated. “I have the immense honor of continuing with this legacy. I think the work I’m most looking forward to is what I’ve been stepping into this past season…becoming the person that people come to…and being able to create new ideas.”

Bailey stated she has always been inspired by her sister when it comes to artistic creations, and she praised Bella’s ability to show up ready with new ideas. Now, Bailey herself is excited to do a little experimenting of her own, however, she intends to keep the bones of the organization the same.

“My sister worked hard to build the structures for this business, and every year you find something new and different. I plan to keep most of it the same,” Bailey explained. “I love this business, and I love what it does. I love how it is and want to keep it as similar as possible.”

Bella moved to Maine with her family last year and could not travel to the Roaring Fork Valley for the recital. Before the transfer, she worked remotely to shore up some of the finer details and help guide students.

“Stepping away has, honestly, been natural. I started this company for Bailey, and my life has changed. When I moved to Maine, we agreed to give it a year of me doing remote work,” explained Bella. “They’ve been very self-sufficient, and they’ve been doing a fantastic job.”

Bella hopes to continue to support her sister from across the country as Bailey takes on the responsibility. She has been filled with pride watching Bailey and her former students continue to work hard.

“She [Bailey] has always exceeded expectations and takes them to places I could have never imagined. It’s always been the greatest joy in my life to watch her succeed and thrive. It feels really good for me, as her older sister, to give this to her. It just feels natural, it feels perfect, It feels right. It’s very emotional, for sure, but it’s beautiful,” Bella expressed.

Bella is confident that her “labor of love,” that is LDC, is in good hands with her sister. Both attested that the art of dance was a major bonding agent during their childhood.

LDC’s summer classes will begin on June 5. A schedule has been released on its Facebook page. Dates for the fall classes will be announced later this summer. For more information or to enroll in a class, visit www.legacydancegws.com or call 970-456-4321.