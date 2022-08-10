Jonathan Walker Tripp: August 12, 1946 – August 1, 2022

Email

On the morning of Aug. 1, 2022, Jonathan (Jon) Walker Tripp of Carbondale/Paonia died at the age of 76. Jon was born to John Tripp and Irene Walker Tripp. Jon loved the outdoors, hiking, camping and cross-country skiing. He was an avid photographer, mostly of nature and historical sites in Colorado. He also loved gardening and tending to his fruit trees and grape vines. Jon loved all animals, especially his dog, Marley, and his cat, Herman. Jon is survived by his two daughters, Emily Manning (spouse: Joe Manning) and Rachel Mendes, three grandchildren, Bryce Manning, Alex Manning and Melissa Mendes, three siblings, Judy Briscoe, Larry Tripp and Bill Tripp (spouse: Jill Tripp), five nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Glioblastoma Foundation: glioblastomafoundation.org