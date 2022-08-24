It’s time for dancing at Spring Creeks Ranch

Email

Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots because the Spring Creeks Ranch Concert Series is bringing good times and good music to Carbondale on Aug. 26 and 27, on a picturesque plot of land that has been in the Gianinetti ranching family for 100 years.

Spring Creeks Ranch Manager Tanner Gianinetti tells the story of how his great-grandfather, Ben Angelo Gianinetti, who had served as a cross-country skier on border patrol in the Italian Alps, emigrated to Colorado in 1911. “He found the Roaring Fork Valley and absolutely loved it.”

In 1923, Ben married Alphonsine Diemoz, and in 1927, they purchased the Spring Creeks Ranch property from Alphonsine’s father, Ernest Diemoz.

Gianinetti explained that in the 1920s, the ranch “was quite a significant plot, almost making up a little over a quarter of the town of Carbondale. That was when Main Street was the main street; there was no Highway 133. It went all the way over behind the [Honey Butter] diner and the trailer park to what’s now the Rio Grande bike trail, that was the railroad back then.”

Since its beginnings, the ranch has been where Gianinetti family memories have and continue to be made, but it is also a community gathering spot “notorious for polka and barn dances, rodeo galas,” Gianinetti shared. He added, “and we’ve been getting the community together since we’ve been here.”

Over the years, people have frequently approached the family about renting the property because its dreamy mountainous backdrop is perfect for weddings and special events. In the early 2000s, Gianinetti explained, a pavilion structure was built for a Gianinetti granddaughter’s wedding and “it’s kind of snowballed from there.”

The family-owned and -operated Spring Creeks Ranch has facilities to accommodate events — from weddings to wellness seminars and programs and annual corporate meetings. They also have an Equestrian Center with a boarding facility and an outdoor riding arena. Their fly fishing program offers anglers year-round access to the Roaring Fork River.

They pay special attention to customer service. Gianinetti said, “We go above and beyond for them, and the property is just magnificent, and then you have my great-grandfather’s working ranch behind it all — it’s a truly special environment.”

As a result, loyal customers have become friends. “We’ve got clients that send us pictures of their newborn babies. They call us to say they’re in town and want to grab lunch,” Gianinetti said.

While they have hosted some smaller-scale events, such as YouthZone’s charity benefit, last August they did their “first throw at an actual big event,” Gianinetti said, with a concert featuring country music singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux, which drew an audience of about 500 people.

This year’s concert is a two-day event, kicking off on Friday with a bring-the-family fun night showcasing a lineup of local talent with The Tyler Rust Band, Joey Rowland, A Band Called Alexis and The Sean Moon Band.

Saturday night is an 18-and-up-only event with country music singer-songwriter William Michael Morgan. At the age of 29, he is already a seasoned performer with a smooth and warm baritone voice who burst onto the Nashville music scene with his 2016 debut single, “I Met A Girl.”

Gianinetti shared that Morgan is releasing a new album soon, so “the crowds are going to get to experience some new songs as well as enjoy the ones they know.” Morgan will be joined by special guest Aaron Goodvin, who “has been all over Nashville and playing lots of festivals. He really gets everyone to rock, so I think he’s going to be a great addition,” Gianinetti said.

Food will be provided by the Rolling Fork Truck and Colorado Q, with adult beverages in the beer garden and Marble Distillery spirits in the cocktail tent.

Gianinetti said they have hopes that the Spring Creeks Ranch Concert Series will continue as an annual event.

Spring Creeks Ranch is at 644 Cowen Drive in Carbondale. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. To cut down on traffic congestion to and from the event, carpooling is encouraged.

For more information about Spring Creeks Ranch or to purchase tickets for the Concert Series, go to www.springcreeksranch.com. Use promo code SCR22 for ticket discounts.