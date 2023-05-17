Hot topics at RFSD: Health curriculum and superintendent housing

Email

On May 9, a discussion over the proposed adoption of a comprehensive health and human sexuality curriculum brought community members to Carbondale’s district offices to voice both concerns and support to the Roaring Fork School District (RFSD) Board of Education.

Over a dozen speakers voiced concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting, and another 70-plus people submitted written public comments to the district.

Anna Cole, RFSD chief of students and family services, presented the curriculum to the board and community members attending the meeting and those watching via the “Roaring Fork Schools” YouTube channel.

In a staff memo to the board, Cole stated, “In response to questions and recommendations from the board, the curriculum adoption team is returning to share additional information about the Comprehensive Health curriculum adoption process, including an overview of the implementation timeline and process.”

Some of those commenting publicly took issue with what they suggest is a sudden introduction of the curriculum, stating that there needs to be more time allotted for further review and input by community members.

The memo also included a timeline of curriculum adoption team activities, beginning with a staff newsletter distributed on Oct. 28 and listing multiple task force meetings. A Feb. 6 parent newsletter solicited input on the comprehensive health education resources, which includes “Comprehensive Health Skills” by Catherine Sanderson et al. (2021) for teaching skills-based health education, and research-based K-12 curriculum called “Overcoming Obstacles.” The timeline also references parents being asked to review the curriculum materials and give feedback via an online survey.

Some of those speaking during the public comment period said they do not want LGBTQ-inclusive health curriculum taught to students.

An RFSD employee, Melissa McCann, addressed the board during public comment, saying, “I know there is a lot of negativity around these topics; there’s also a lot of misinformation and fear. School is more than just math, science and reading — we are teaching children how to exist and live in society. LGBTQ people exist in society and are not a danger to kids; they are your kids. They are also your teachers, coaches, doctors, librarians, social workers, babysitters and entertainers. Ignoring someone’s existence doesn’t make them not exist; it just makes them feel alone.”

McCann also addressed remarks from several parents who said they preferred to teach sex education to their children in their homes. “While I believe some people will put in the work and talk through these things [with their children], I believe most won’t have the time, and then we are left with children searching the internet for answers to their questions and using unreliable sources to feed their curiosity,” she said.

Jill Wilson, a district teacher, parent and licensed health educator, said she “taught the required health classes at Glenwood Springs High School” and asked the board to reconsider the proposed curriculum.

“Parents were allowed to comment on the curriculum through a very vague survey that was embedded in the district newsletter. Dr. Cole told the board not many parents completed the survey. Community members have also told the board that they didn’t feel they were notified clearly or sufficiently. Frankly, the school district survey regarding snow days asked for more input than the health curriculum survey did,” Wilson shared.

She urged the board to allow teachers to opt out of teaching the curriculum if they believe it violates their personal convictions. Wilson said, “Finally, I’d ask you to build options into this adoption plan to allow teachers to opt out of teaching any health curriculum that goes against their personal values or that they believe is damaging to children in their care.”

Cole and the curriculum adoption team requested that they share with the board, at their next regularly-scheduled meeting on May 24, a draft of the initial comprehensive human sexuality scope and sequence, along with a formal calendar of the District Wellness Committee.

The board is scheduled to vote on the proposal at the May 24 meeting, to be held at the district office at 400 Sopris Avenue in Carbondale.

About 40 community members attended the May 9 school board meeting. Most of those who spoke during the public comment section oppose the proposed curriculum. Photo by Jeanne Souldern

Housing task force

The Board of Education created a housing task force to explore potential solutions to the ongoing affordable housing issues faced by the current or future RFSD superintendents. The concern is that, as the cost of housing rises in the district, “maintaining and retaining” a superintendent will become increasingly untenable.

The 22 task force members are joined by RFSD board members and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Markham. To date, meetings have been held on May 4 and 11.

Board President Kathryn Kuhlenberg and Board Vice President Jasmin Ramirez spent a portion of the meeting reiterating the board’s statutory authority to evaluate, hire or dismiss a superintendent. No other district employee comes under the board’s purview.

The two remaining housing task force meetings are scheduled for May 18 and 23, from 5 to 8pm, and can be viewed on the “Roaring Fork Schools” YouTube channel along with previous task force and school board meetings.