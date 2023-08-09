Glenwood Vaudeville Revue shares space

Email

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, a well known and acclaimed cabaret dinner theater located on Grand Avenue, has kept busy with its summer production and a plethora of other events it’s hosted as of late.

The Vaudeville initially opened at the historic Masonic Lodge in 2009. Since moving into the old movie theater in 2013, where it still operates today, it’s made it through ups and downs, according to Executive Director John Goss, including the COVID-19 “craziness.” He assured that the team is focused on keeping the lights on and continuing to make audiences laugh.

“We’ve made it through COVID with the help of friends, family and the feds,” Goss continued. “We’re just trying to keep people happy and grow the numbers.”

On top of running its summer showcase, Fridays and Saturdays at 6pm, the Vaudeville hosts events and fundraisers on behalf of local nonprofits, schools, churches and more.

For example, on July 26, the theater hosted a fundraiser and movie night in recognition of Disability Pride Month (July). The event was sponsored by Mountain Developmental Services and The Arc of Central Rocky Mountains, and co-sponsored by Cook Inclusive and Windwalkers. That evening, over 80 community members gathered for a viewing of the 2020 film “Crip Camp.”

“We’re not doing as many concerts or comedians … but we still do, occasionally,” Goss went on. “What we’re trying to do is focus more on our local organizations.” Plus, utilizing the space is financially feasible, he added.

“I make the theater almost free. It works well because I get to help organizations, local businesses, schools and nonprofits. In return, they help me spread the word and bring people in. I serve them food and drinks. It’s a win-win for everybody,” he stated.

Though they are doing fewer concerts, the Vaudeville did host The Boys of Summer, an Eagles tribute band, on July 27, and Goss said they’ll be welcoming the group again in the near future. In addition, A Band Called Alexis held its album release party there.

On the docket, the notorious and loveable Lipbone Redding will wrap up his Valley-wide tour with a performance at the Vaudeville on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6:30pm. Further down the road, the Middle Colorado Watershed Council will screen its “2023 Wild and Scenic Film Festival”’ on Thursday, Sept. 28th at 6pm.

Though, Goss said, that the summer showcase is similar to the company’s previous productions, there are several new elements, as well as new cast members. For instance, Teagen Brown, a Roaring Fork local who spent some time in New York, graces the stage as a fourth generation magician and juggler. Other new talents include Perpetua Wichinsky, Allison Fifield and Goss’ pup, Rio The Wonder Dog.

“I put her in the show a little over a year ago,” Goss said of Rio. “We put together this wacky, crazy skit where she’s a customer in a restaurant. She orders meals and eats an entire plate of spaghetti with meatballs. Honestly, I didn’t think it was going to be that funny, but people come in every night and ask if Rio will be there. So, she’s going to be in the show forever. They love her.”

There is plenty more on the horizon at the Vaudeville, including its holiday production starting in mid-November and running through early January.

For more updates on upcoming events, or to inquire about auditioning, visit www.gvrshow.com