GarCo Report: Mental health agency cites social media, isolation as #1 threats for youth

Connecting with others on social media is not the same as connecting in-person, according to Sarah Fedishen, program director for the Aspen Hope Center (AHC). AHC was one of three mental health agencies presenting updates at Monday’s Garfield County Commissioner (BOCC) meeting. “Oxytocin doesn’t happen on social media,” she said.

Oxytocin is a hormone linked to positive interactions with humans and animals. According to Endocrine.web, there are medical reasons for the release of oxytocin, but feelings of love and connection are the most common release triggers. Studies about the effects of social media on oxytocin are mixed but, basically, the hormone is usually released during physical activities and being in the real world with pets, friends and sunshine. In essence, doing things, not sitting in a dark room alone with a smartphone.

Ferdishan said that the combination of social media and electronics use plus pandemic lock-downs contributed to feelings of isolation and hopelessness in young people. She said it comes down to a lack of connection. “You think that ‘oh being on my phone and having this many friends or this many interactions is connection,’” she said. “But what we know is that it’s really being one-on-one with a person.”

She added that parents are having trouble understanding and setting boundaries around social media use. “We as parents really feel behind because we didn’t have this,” she explained, adding that the parents she works with are doing the best they can. “Kids really see their phones as a lifeline, so how [does a parent] honor that?” she said. She told the BOCC that not every child she works with is struggling. “We have kids that are really finding some resiliency through this and doing fine,” she said. “And then we have kids that aren’t.”

Commissioner Mike Samson voiced his concerns. “There’s so many factors in our modern world [that are] tearing the family apart — social injustices, sexual matters, drugs and just on and on,” he said. “Our nation is suffering because of these things,” he added. “It’s hard because there are so many evil forces in the world doing the wrong things.”

“I’m not sure what will happen if we can’t overcome our phones,” said Commission Chair John Martin, adding that he believes artificial intelligence will be the next addiction.

Other updates came from Mind Springs Health, Aspen Strong and A Way Out, a Carbondale-based substance abuse treatment program. Hans Lutgring, Mind Springs Health program director, told the BOCC, among other things, that the new, medically-supported detox, or withdrawal management facility, is expected to open in Glenwood Springs later this year.

The BOCC approved a request for a letter to the state Department of Transportation to help with transportation needs in western Garfield County. The Board also approved the weekly consent agenda and various county human services needs, including intergovernmental agreements with surrounding counties and the state for Community Block Grant Funds and joint cooperation for child welfare substance abuse and mental health care. County Department of Human Services’ EFT/EBT disbursements totaled $902,824 for April 2023, down from $1,281,788 for April 2022.

In other news, Commission Chair John Martin voted against a resolution designating limited signatory authority to the director of the county Department of Human Services. “It really is not following the Open Meetings and Records Act in reference to dispersing of money,” he said. Commissioners Jankovsky and Samson voted to approve the resolution.

The BOCC also approved Caleb Waller of Silt for a position on the county planning commission and Cole Buerger of Glenwood Springs as an associate. Longtime planning commission member Greg McKennis is retiring. In the afternoon, the BOCC approved a three-lot subdivision at 10889 County Road 320, southwest of the City of Rifle.