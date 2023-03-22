GarCo Report: Carbondale Rodeo changes, wastewater treatment upgrades in Glenwood Canyon

Email

Garfield County Commission Chair John Martin was absent from Monday’s meeting. Chair Pro-Tem Tom Jankovsky filled in. Jankovsky and Mike Samson barreled through the first several agenda items, including approval of minutes from regular meetings, dating back to 2019. County attorney Heather Beattie wants to see the Board approve minutes at every meeting in the future. The Board okayed the consent agenda, including approval of the Fussner minor subdivision on Missouri Heights and excluding a subdivision plat in Rifle due to a lack of information.

Three area nonprofits provided updates. Julie Olson, director of Advocate Safehouse, thanked the Board for the $30,000 grant for 2022, stating that it provided 476 nights of emergency shelter for Garfield County residents. She added that her staff worked with 661 people in 2022, including 614 domestic violence survivors and 47 sexual violence survivors. She expects to see more sexual violence survivors this year due to a grant focusing on that issue.

Marian McDonough, director of Catholic Services, based in Glenwood Springs, told the Board that the $25,000 grant helped provide emergency assistance for 1,335 people, including help with rent. The organization also worked with 92 immigrants dealing with wage theft. “We help them recoup those funds and keep them in their homes,” said McDonough. Some immigrants are seeking asylum and others are trying to reconnect with families. Catholic Services also found homes for 35 homeless families in 2022.

Lift-Up executive director Ivan Jackson and development director Sheila Mara talked about how the organization spent a $45,000 county grant last year, stating that Lift-Up continues to work toward ending food insecurity and hunger from Parachute to Aspen. Lift-Up supports six food pantries, including nine drive-through pantries, thrift stores, a Meal Monkey school lunch program in the RE-2 District, the Extended Table in Glenwood Springs, 72-hour emergency food bags and senior meals. Mara said that drive-through pantry use has increased by more than 300%. “It reduces the stigma [of needing food assistance] because people don’t have to get out of their cars,” she said. Lift-Up employs 15 staff and more than 250 volunteers.

In 2019, Lift-Up partnered with 23 local farmers and ranchers for meat, dairy and produce. Now, the organization has $120,000 in pre-paid contracts. Mara added that Lift-Up no longer has to order produce from outside the community and that the food they provide is culturally-relevant. Jackson added that one in 10 adults and one out of every six kids in Colorado are food insecure. He’s concerned about what will happen when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits end this month. “For some people, that’s 40% of their benefits,” he said. (You can contact Lift-Up at www.liftup.org)

In other news, the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo (CWWR) requested “No Parking” signs from the county, signaling some big changes ahead for the popular event. Parking has been a big problem at the rodeo, said Mike Kennedy, CWWR Association president. The rodeo is in its 18th year and Kennedy said attendance has increased by 20-30%. He added that parking overflow extends for about a half-mile in either direction on County Road 100 and is unsafe. “It’s out of control,” he said.

So this year, on-site parking will cost $10 per vehicle. Parking will be prohibited on County Road 100 and restricted to one side of Daisy, Willow and Rose Lanes. “We will have at least two free shuttle buses from town,” said Kennedy. Plus there’s always a pleasant walk or bike down the Rio Grande Trail; CWWR plans to have plenty of bike racks. Rodeo fans will also have to fork over $15 to get in and leave the booze at home. You can see a list of all changes at www.carbondalerodeo.com

Commissioners also approved upgrades for wastewater treatment facilities at the Bair Ranch, Grizzly Creek and No Name rest areas in the Glenwood Canyon.