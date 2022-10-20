Farm Fest, a success

Email

By Antoinette Braiser

Youth Correspondent

From the evening of Oct. 14 through Oct. 16, Carbondale celebrated its agricultural heritage and future by selling local produce, enjoying a locally sourced meal together and exploring the Valley on bicycles.This first-time “Farm Fest” event was put on by Carbondale Tourism.

“Carbondale’s heritage is rooted in agriculture and the production of food,” organizer Sarah-Jane Johnson told The Sopris Sun. “This is a perfect time of year to celebrate our small town’s food and farming culture.”

On Friday, Oct. 14, a delightful evening farmers’ market was held at Fourth and Main Street, featuring many local sustainable farmers and their bountiful produce. Visitors and Carbondalians were enticed by the array of colorful organic vegetables sold right in town.

The next morning, farm tours commenced at various local farms, some with deep roots in Carbondale’s history. Later that afternoon, people convened for a marvelous feast at Spring Creeks Ranch with delicious dishes prepared by Mark Hardin, Andreas Fischbacher, Elmer Mira, Kaleigh Wisroth and many other chefs from local restaurants in Carbondale.

On Sunday, tourists and locals frolicked on mountain and road biking tours, where they had the chance to explore the history and diverse landscape of the Carbondale area.

All in all, it was a successful first annual Farm Fest, and this reporter is looking forward to the next.



Photos by Antoinette Braiser



Photo by James Steindler