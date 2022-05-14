Welcome to a Day in Tahiti

Your Garfield County Libraries invite you to a dance concert to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage. Aspen Polynesia will present a fun show where they will feature different Ori Tahiti dances, from the beautiful and exotic island of Tahiti.

Events are open to all, so please choose the one most convenient for your schedule:

Saturday, May 14 • 2 pm • Parachute Branch Library

Saturday, May 14 • 6 pm • Rifle Branch Library

Saturday, May 21 • 10 am • Silt Branch Library

Saturday, May 21 • 2 pm • New Castle Branch Library

Saturday, May 28 • 2 pm • Carbondale Branch Library

Saturday, May 28 • 6 pm • Glenwood Springs Branch Library