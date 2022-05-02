Your community connector

CAPTAIN POW!: A CLIMATE CHANGE CHALLENGE

May 14 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

SHOW @ 5:00PM
FREE BUT RSVP REQUESTED
LIONS PARK STAGE // DOWNTOWN BASALT
Genre: Climate Change

Captain POW! is an original kids’ show that pits Captain POW, champion of the environment, against Pollutron, a Co2 spewing consumer with no regard for the earth. The exciting show inspires kids ages K-8 to get engaged in environmental stewardship. The world premiere of the fast-paced, family show will be at Motors on Midland. This show is made possible by the generous support of the Aspen Skiing Company Environmental Fund. POW!

Details

Date:
May 14
Time:
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Cost:
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/captain-pow-a-climate-change-challenge/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
