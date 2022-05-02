CAPTAIN POW!: A CLIMATE CHANGE CHALLENGE
MAY 14 @ 5:00 PM
SHOW @ 5:00PM
FREE BUT RSVP REQUESTED
LIONS PARK STAGE // DOWNTOWN BASALT
Genre: Climate Change
Captain POW! is an original kids’ show that pits Captain POW, champion of the environment, against Pollutron, a Co2 spewing consumer with no regard for the earth. The exciting show inspires kids ages K-8 to get engaged in environmental stewardship. The world premiere of the fast-paced, family show will be at Motors on Midland. This show is made possible by the generous support of the Aspen Skiing Company Environmental Fund. POW!