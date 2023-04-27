Science of Peak Performance Inaugural Event

Aspen Science Center is excited to launch the Science of Peak Performance series with Aspen Valley Hospital with an inaugural event featuring a diverse group of experts. Inspired by the popular Science of Music series developed by the Aspen Music Festival and School, this new series will explore the intersection of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and optimal performance. Join five top experts and put a science edge on your performance goals. EVENT PANELISTS: Wiley Maple – World Cup Alpine Ski Racer Joseph Ruzbarsky, MD – Orthopedic Surgeon Lauren Mitchell, MS, RDN, CSSD – Clinical Dietician Elle Stark, PT, DPT – Physical Therapist Daniel Blake, Owner – Dynamic Performance Systems MODERATED BY: David Heil, ASC President – Host, Emmy Award-Winning PBS Science Series Newton’s Apple