Penguins, Peaks & Off-Piste Skiing: Skiing the Antarctica Peninsula

Sammy always thought that the closet she would ever get to exploring the polar region of Antarctica would be through watching Planet Earth. Then this past year the opportunity was presented, with a long time client, to go skiing on the continent. What she experienced was nothing short of spectacular – curious penguins, Orcas breaching, and wild landscapes – making it difficult to believe it all wasn’t a dream. Join Sammy as she takes us on her journey across the Drake Passage, to skiing on the Antarctic Peninsula, with birds wearing their finest apparel.