Penguins, Peaks & Off-Piste Skiing: Skiing the Antarctica Peninsula

January 11 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

Sammy always thought that the closet she would ever get to exploring the polar region of Antarctica would be through watching Planet Earth. Then this past year the opportunity was presented, with a long time client, to go skiing on the continent. What she experienced was nothing short of spectacular – curious penguins, Orcas breaching, and wild landscapes – making it difficult to believe it all wasn’t a dream. Join Sammy as she takes us on her journey across the Drake Passage, to skiing on the Antarctic Peninsula, with birds wearing their finest apparel.

Details

Date:
January 11
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://aspennature.org/activity/penguins-peaks-off-piste-skiing-skiing-the-antarctica-peninsula/

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

The Collective Snowmass
49 Wood Road
Snowmass Village, 81615 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 924-6054
Website:
https://thecollectivesnowmass.com/
