ALIVE – ‘A NEW KIND OF NIGHTLIFE’

DANCE, SWEAT, DJ, GLITZ & BREATH

JANUARY 11 @ 6:30 PM

6:00PM DOORS

6:30-8PM ALIVE THE EXPERIENCE

8:00PM OPEN DJ PARTY WITH LIBATIONS AND DANCING

TICKETS $55

Genre: MOVE YOUR BODY EVENT

Experience the UNTAMED + UNCENSORED FLOW OF ENERGY that turns on the body, opens the heart + liberates the spirit

We invite you to join us for an electrified night of dance, sweat, music, cultural liberation and heart.

ALIVE the experience combines the atmosphere of a nightclub with the yogic dance movement BODY ALIVE + a whole lot more!

ALIVE THE SHOW specifically is intended to guide EVERYONE into their bodies fully and to evoke creative expression and the embodied experience of feeling FULLY ALIVE.

We encourage the notion that our ‘outer artistry is one of the most dynamic reflections or expressions of inner beauty, uniqueness, wildness – so come dressed in whatever expresses your soul. Zero pressure, it’s up to you, this event is for EVERYONE!

Think Burning Man, meets Aspen, meet Shakti, meets TACAW, and let your spirit COME ALIVE!

6:30 the SHOW begins . .

Aspen Shakti’s, BODY ALIVE experience guided by JAYNE, DJ and the Shakti team of backup dancers!

Our DJ weaves together world beats, hip hop, African, Latin, pop and deep, gritty beats to create a vibe of expansion, triumph, integration + LIBERATION.

The lights are low + the music is loud! It’s a room packed with empowerment, sweat, liberation + connected embodiment. It is here that the body can COME ALIVE!

Come participate, watch, feel the aliveness : This event is for EVERYONE – no experience necessary to enjoy!

To follow… endless effervescence, connection + an infectious dance party for ALL.

It’s time to LIVE FULLY with an open and available heart, enlivened body and radiant spirit!

FEEL THE ENERGY IN YOUR BONES + COME ALIVE

No Mats necessary!

Wear clothes and shoes in which you can dance, sweat, move, and feel amazing!!!

We encourage whatever evening attire that allows you to express your gorgeous soul in whatever state it’s in!