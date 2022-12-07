EcoFlight and Buddy Program train future stewards

Email

By Antoinette Brasier

Youth Correspondent

On Nov. 15-17, EcoFlight toured the Roaring Fork Valley with students as part of the Buddy Program’s outdoor leadership classes with Roaring Fork, Basalt and Rifle high schools.

Departing from the Aspen Airport, with each flight lasting 30 minutes, students were able to observe local watersheds, land features, wildlife corridors, the proposed Wild and Scenic section of the Crystal River and lands to be protected by a potential mineral lease withdrawal on the Thompson Divide. They even got to see their hometowns from over 1,000 feet in the air.

Each year, the Buddy Program and Ecoflight partner to offer this amazing opportunity for outdoor leadership students in coordination with the Buddy Program’s Outdoor Leadership Public Lands Management curriculum. Both organizations hope to train future stewards of our public lands.

On Dec. 14, there will be a public meeting at the Carbondale Fire Department to discuss the withdrawal of mineral leases in certain areas of the Thompson Divide. If you would like to have your voice heard by the BLM and USFS, please attend this very important meeting.



Photo by Antoinette Braiser