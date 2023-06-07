CRMS grads walk

Email

Graduation season wrapped with 44 Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduates receiving the customary leather diplomas on a gorgeous spring day, June 3. Every student has been accepted into a four-year university with five receiving the Colorado State Seal of Biliteracy.



Class of 2023, photo by Renee Ramge Photography



Estelle White and Maya Menconi, Lewis Cooper Photography



Mayan Schmidt, Montana Jacober, Aya Tesoro and Penelope Brabeck, Lewis Cooper Photography



Jeff Leahy, head of school, and Luke Batez, photo by Lewis Cooper Photography