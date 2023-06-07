Your community connector

CRMS grads walk

Locations: News Published CRMS grads walk thumbnail Makai Yllanes, Lewis Cooper Photography

Graduation season wrapped with 44 Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduates receiving the customary leather diplomas on a gorgeous spring day, June 3. Every student has been accepted into a four-year university with five receiving the Colorado State Seal of Biliteracy.


Class of 2023, photo by Renee Ramge Photography

  • Aspen Hope Center thumbnail


Estelle White and Maya Menconi, Lewis Cooper Photography


Mayan Schmidt, Montana Jacober, Aya Tesoro and Penelope Brabeck, Lewis Cooper Photography

  • Carbondale Animal Hospital thumbnail


Jeff Leahy, head of school, and Luke Batez, photo by Lewis Cooper Photography

Tags: #Class of 2023 #Colorado Rocky Mountain School
  • Aspen Science Center thumbnail
▲Top ▲Top