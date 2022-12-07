Commissioners approve new subdivision near CMC

Email

Editor’s note: The Sopris Sun is proud to return to regular Garfield County coverage. Better yet, ace reporter Amy Hadden Marsh will be on the beat. If you would like to help us underwrite this feature in 2023, contact Todd@SoprisSun.com

On Monday, the Garfield County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a preliminary plan for the Eagle Ridge subdivision with 19 townhouses and 16 single-family units on 7.3 acres near Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus. Three townhouses and one single-family home will be deed-restricted.

Eagle Ridge is part of the Los Amigos/Elk Springs Planned Unit Development (PUD), originally approved in 1979. The site was partially developed in the early ‘80s and now resembles a ghost town with the ruins of unfinished foundations and a partially graded landscape bisected by Auburn Ridge Lane. The developer plans to remove the foundations and improve the road.

The Elk Springs Homeowner Association will supply water to Eagle Ridge residents through a water allotment contract with the Basalt Water Conservancy District. The Spring Valley Sanitation District will provide wastewater services. There is some concern that, even though water has been allocated to Eagle Ridge, ongoing drought will reduce the supply.

The Garfield County Planning Commission in September recommended approval of Eagle Ridge with conditions, including infrastructure needs, water management, revegetation and weed control plans and a state health department stormwater permit. Developers agreed to submit final engineering plans before building infrastructure improvements. Once improvements are complete, housing construction will begin.

Elk Springs residents, living north of Eagle Ridge, voiced concern about headlights shining into their homes as well as outdoor lighting, dogs at large, open burning of any kind, xeriscaping and wildlife. Some written comments were entirely against the development.

Commissioner John Martin warned developers to pay attention to recommendations from a geological survey, citing the 2003 sinkhole that swallowed a CMC soccer field. He also said that Eagle Ridge will bring long-needed housing to the south side of Glenwood Springs.

In other news, commissioners gave thumbs up to a request to sign an agreement between Habitat for Humanity and Alpine Bank to prioritize two units in Wapiti Commons in Rifle for county employees. Martin voted in favor of the request but not before stating that he’d prefer Pitkin and Eagle counties to provide worker housing.

Aspen Polo Partners presented a final plat presentation for McClure River Ranch, east of Carbondale, which commissioners also approved. Key issues identified by county staff included a management plan for the Ute ladies’-tresses orchid, a listed threatened and endangered plant species found on the property.

Commissioners okay’d the weekly consent agenda and all action items as well as the transfer of a liquor license to Liquor Cave Colorado in Battlement Mesa. Monday’s public hearing for the license was continued from the Nov. 14 meeting. Commissioner Mike Samson requested clarification on the new owner’s legal background, which was resolved during Monday’s meeting.

Garfield County resident Jeff Holub brought up the need for a guard rail along a section of County Road 113 about six miles from Highway 82 where Holub recently lost a neighbor to a fatal car accident on a dangerous curve. He said that several cars have gone off the road after failing to navigate the curve. Martin told County Manager Fred Jarman to get the county road and bridge department to look into the problem.