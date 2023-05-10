Closures possible at Lake Christine

Email

Prior to their regular meeting on May 9, Basalt Town Council convened with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to discuss draft regulation changes for the Lake Christine State Wildlife Area. Specifically, the possibility of closure dates being extended by three months. Currently from Dec. 1 to April 15, closure dates could extend to July 15 as part of a push by CPW to streamline the management of its state wildlife areas and apply general regulations across all areas, instead of each having its own rules.

The July 15 opening date, according to visiting CPW representatives, is consistent with many other state wildlife areas and would allow for newborn species to have more time to adapt and mature without human interference.

“Since the Lake Christine Fire, there’s been a significant change in habitat to this area, a lot of new growth … so we’re seeing a good uptick in elk use, we’re seeing a lot more deer use, and that includes spawning and calving areas,” said Basalt Area District Wildlife Manager Peter Boyatt. “When we’re talking about recreation and how we incorporate that … our mission is for wildlife,” he added.

Council, however, was primarily concerned with how these changes would affect the recreation habits of its citizens who regularly use the area. Additionally, they expressed concern that there hasn’t been an extended collaborative process between the state department and local stakeholders to find an ideal solution.

Public comments on the draft regulations can still be made online (at EngageCPW.org). On June 22, a CPW commission will review the comments and make their decision as to whether the regulation changes should be approved, changed or discarded.

After a brief dinner break, Council reconvened for its regular meeting. Per usual, the meeting began with public comments focused on Midland Avenue. Information was clarified about the bid to pause construction in the summer. Originally due May 12, the bid is now due on June 1. In a very brief report, Town Manager Ryan Mahoney also stated that the pool is slated to open on Memorial Day Weekend.

The first in a series of town actions was the public hearing and second reading of an ordinance to grant river setback waivers to owners of a home which was constructed prior to updated setback requirements. With a requirement to replace bluegrass backyards with drought-tolerant fescue turf, the waivers were granted unanimously.

Next was a second hearing for an easement agreement with Twin Rivers Condominium for the installation of soil nails for the new Midland Spur retaining wall, which carried unanimously.

Council then moved into a public hearing for a temporary modification of the premises for Bri’s Booze LLC, also known as Jimbo’s Liquor. This new space, dubbed “Jimbo’s Express,” would operate in the property’s parking lot for the duration of the current build’s reconstruction. The modification was unanimously approved. In other refreshment news, Capitol Creek Brewery was granted a request to install a seasonal awning to keep outdoor diners cool this summer.

Afterwards, the Town of Basalt approved a contract with McKinstry general contractors for the construction of five solar arrays — four of which are on school district property — titled the Basalt Solar Project. As part of the Eagle County Climate Action Plan and the Town’s 2020 Master Plan, the project represents a significant step towards reducing Basalt’s greenhouse gas emissions. The project totals $1.8 million, but thanks to support from the state’s Department of Local Affairs, it will cost the Town only $544,090. Once operational, the arrays will save an estimated $35,000 per year in energy costs.

More on energy, Holy Cross Energy requested the ability to install underground utilities in an open space by Willits Town Center in order to support the Tree Farm Development across Highway 82, and this was approved for a second reading.

Last up, the Town’s procurement policy was updated to allow for bids to be placed on online platforms. This will give the Town access to a larger pool of contractors for future development projects.