Climbing high: CRMS excels at State Championships

Special to the Sopris Sun

On Saturday, Feb. 25, in a packed gym in Broomfield, the Colorado State High School Climbing Championships saw impressive performances from climbers representing more than 30 high schools. The 50-foot walls of G1 Climbing and Fitness hosted the 15th year of the league finals. This wrapped up a season that opened in early November and included nearly 500 students from across Colorado. Over 200 climbers from four regions, Denver Northwest, Denver Southeast, Western Slope and Southern Colorado, qualified for both JV and Varsity competitions. After an intense day of climbing that included remarkable ascents and heartbreaking falls on ropes and boulders, the results were in.

Colorado Rocky Mountain School dominated the team competition, placing first in the Varsity Boys, JV Boys and JV Girls. The Varsity Girls’ team placed fourth. Stellar performances by individuals included Tuco Williams ’26 in first and Ethan Flynn ‘26 in third in the boys’ JV competition. They were supported by Chapin Turner ‘26 (ninth), Ryder Davies ‘26 (18th) and EJ Becker ‘24 (27th).

Kai Young ‘23 earned second and Tiffany Zhang third in the girls’ JV competition. They were supported by Soleil Scott ‘26 (eighth), Maya Menconi ‘23 (15th), Marlee Brinson ‘24 (32nd) and Kylie Baker ‘25 (33rd).

The Varsity Boys team was comprised of student-athletes Devin Bush ‘25 (fourth), Fritz Simmons ‘26 (10th), Makai Yllanes ‘23 (26th), Max Seitel-Hayes ‘24 (33rd), Dylan Baker ‘25 (36th) and Reid Goldstein ‘23 (57th).

The Varsity Girls’ team included Hazel Lazar ‘26 (15th), Lily Jones ‘23 (28th), Scarlett Kerr ‘24 (30th), Lila Russell ‘25 (33rd), Makaya Mackie ‘23 (46th) and Ellis Hutchens ‘25 (57th).

As high school climbing grows as a sport, it is always great to see the competition carried out in a spirit of camaraderie and support.



