Carbondale’s 2023 events take shape

A new year in Carbondale means a fresh take on the many of the signature events that are closely tied with the town’s identity. On Dec. 6, 2022, the Special Events Task Force (SETF) met to review the calendar and talk about changes. The SETF was established in 2013 to resolve scheduling conflicts and open a line of communication between event organizers and neighbors to town event sites.
In all, the 2023 calendar features 97 event days on town-owned properties. “We’re not lacking on the vibrancy side,” remarked Eric Brendlinger, director of the parks and rec department.
Among many familiar happenings, two pickleball tournaments are on the schedule. “Demand will be shocking,” organizer Trevor Cannon told the SETF, with upwards of 350 participants anticipated. Another new addition is the Nuche Powwow which will commemorate Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 9. Recommendations by the SETF are set to be approved by the Board of Town Trustees at their first meeting of the year on Jan. 10.
Other topics of discussion included a rate hike for renting the town-owned stage, which requires town staff to set up and take down. Events with more than 500 participants will trigger new security requirements like an emergency operation plan and contracted guards. The Chamber of Commerce is in dialogue with Main Street businesses to explore the establishment of an “entertainment district” allowing for common consumption downtown during First Friday festivities. And, finally, measures are being considered to improve the Wild West Rodeo parking situation, such as a shuttle service.
Niki Delson, representing the Age-Friendly Community Initiative, disseminated a hand-out requesting event organizers to provide information about accessibility in their promotional materials. Specifying, for example, the availability of lighting for evening events, sign language interpretation, terrain descriptions, advice for sensory-challenged folks, handicapped bathrooms and large-print brochures.
“Even sharing information about a lack of accommodations can earn public respect,” states the document, “because it indicates that the planners thought about the challenges of inclusive participation.”
Here is the list of 2023 events on town-owned property*
*details are subject to change
First Friday Family Skate Night – Jan. 6 – Fourth Street Plaza
First Friday “Love is a movement” – Feb. 3 – Downtown
Puzzle and Pie Night – Feb. 26 – Rec Center
First Friday Creative District Focus – March 3 – Downtown
Green is the New Black – March 9-11 – Rec Center
First Friday Healing Hoof It / Animal Parade – April 7 – Downtown
“Where My Peeps At?” Scavenger Hunt – April 8 – Rec Center
5Point Film Festival – April 19-24 – Rec Center and Sopris Park
Rotary Club Fireball Drop – May 5 – Sopris Park
First Friday Family Block Party – May 5 – Downtown
Dandelion Day – May 13 – Sopris Park
Bonedale Bike Week – May 15-21 – Various locations
Art Walk – June 1 – Town Hall
Wild West Rodeo – Thursdays, June 1-Aug. 17 – Gus Darien Rodeo
First Friday Art Around Town – June 2 – Downtown
Wilderness Workshop Community Party – June 2 – Sopris Park
Farmers’ Market – Wednesdays, June 7-Sept. 21 – Fourth Street
Tri for the Sun – June 10 – Pool
Gymkhana – June 10, July 15, Aug. 12, Sept. 17, Oct. 8 – Gus Darien Rodeo
Mexican Rodeo – June 11, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 – Gus Darien Rodeo
Summer Concert Series – June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10 – Sopris Park
Pickleball Tournament – June 16-18 – Courts
Festival Las Americas – June 24 – Sopris Park
Independence Parade and Pool Party – July 4 – Downtown and pool
First Friday Community Celebration – July 7 – Downtown
Mt. Sopris Music Fest – July 7 – Fourth Street Plaza
Mountain Fair – July 28-30 – Sopris Park and Main Street
First Friday Car Show – Aug. 4 – Downtown
Our Town One Table – Aug. 20 – Fourth Street
Cowboy Up – Aug. 25 – Fourth Street Plaza
First Friday – Sept. 1 – Downtown
Pickleball Tournament – Sept. 8-10 – Courts
Ranch Roping – Sept. 8-10 – Gus Darien Rodeo
Settings fundraiser – Sept. 16 – Carbondale Clay Center
First Friday – Oct. 6 – Downtown
Potato Day Barn Dance – Oct. 6 – Rec Center
Potato Day – Oct. 7 – Sopris Park
Nuche Powwow – Oct. 9 – Sopris Park
Farm Fest – Oct. 13-15 – Fourth Street Plaza
First Friday Día de los Muertos – Nov. 3 – Downtown
Turkey Trot – Nov. 23 – Rio Grande Trail
First Friday Light Up Carbondale – Dec. 1 – Downtown
Jingle Bell Run – Dec. 17 – Independence Run & Hike
