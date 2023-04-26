Carbondale residents mark their historic homes

Email

Perhaps you recall a Sopris Sun article that was printed at precisely this time last year, which is appropriate as this is a story of historical nature. The article, “Taking pride in history,” explained that, at the time, there was but one Carbondale resident who had a sign posted expounding upon the historical significance of her home.

As of now, nine others in Carbondale have joined her rank.

A year ago, the Carbondale Historic Preservation Commission (CHPC) began promoting the option for owners of historical structures of merit in Carbondale to have a sign installed in front of their home.

John Williams, a devout member of the CHPC, told The Sopris Sun that there’s been a positive response and that more people would like to have their homes marked. The good news for them is that it’s never too late.

Williams conceded that nearly every step the sign-committee took during this initial go-round was met with complication, but those speedbumps have been ironed out. For instance, it took a bit of back and forth to pin down a sign maker, but they got the cost down from nearly $100 to $45 per sign.

CHPC member Eric Doud is one of the nine people who recently obtained a sign. Doud lives at the “Old Red” house, 710 Euclid Avenue, the legendary Mary Ferguson’s childhood home. Some may recognize Ferguson’s name because of the show she had on KDNK Community Access Radio, “This I Remember,” clips of which have been revived on the radio station’s airwaves as of late. The original archives are preserved by the Carbondale Historical Society, the successor of the Mt. Sopris Historical Society which was founded by Ferguson.

Doud has a sincere interest in Carbondale’s history, as is expected being a CHPC member, and has an interesting relationship with the Town himself. He began his life in Carbondale, but in the ‘50s his family was “starved out” because there was no work at the time for his dad, who had been a wrangler. Carbondale was always calling Doud back, however, so he returned for good less than a decade ago.

Doud added that the home was the first house on the block and was built so the daughters of the original owners, August and Anna Sumnicht, could be in town and closer to school. It started out as a two-room log cabin.

Later, the building was known as “the cat house,” Doud shared, as there were about 20 cats living there for a 20 year period. Ferguson’s son, Marvin, more widely known as “Fergie,” fed and cared for the cats during that time.

Doud happens to be an architect, and it’s clear as day that he cares about the historical integrity of the home. While he began a remodel a few years ago, the inside of the home still holds true to its roots. Upon walking in the front door, one faces the original log wall.

“The old bones have real merit, and they can’t be replaced with modern construction. It wouldn’t have the same feel,” Doud said. “The people who lived here left an impression.”

Williams and Doud will personally install the nine signs at the homes, either on an existing wall or fence, or plant a cedar post, purchased from your local and friendly Roaring Fork Valley COOP, to place the sign upon.

About 50 homes considered historic structures of merit are accounted for in a three-part survey, but Williams and Doud echoed one another’s assurance that there are a ton more. If someone’s home is already among the homes that have been surveyed, the Town will pay for half of the cost of the sign. That being said, anyone who believes their home might qualify as historic may be eligible, but expected to fit the bill for the sign, which, again, is $45.

To find out if your home is eligible, contact the Town’s CHPC liaison, Kae McDonald, by emailing kmcdonald@carbondaleco.net or calling 970-510-1248.

Believe it or not, May is considered Archeology and Historic Preservation Month in Colorado.

Tune into KDNK for Everything Under The Sun on Thursday, April 27 at 4pm for a live interview with Williams and Doud.