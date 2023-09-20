Carbondale man arrested in NYC

Email

During the international Climate Week gathering in New York City, Arn Menconi, a Carbondale resident, was one of 149 protesters arrested on Sept. 17 for blocking access to the Federal Reserve Bank, demanding the Fed regulate Wall Street fossil fuel financing. Protesters called attention to both public and private fossil fuel financing. As reported by The Guardian, government subsidies for coal, oil and gas globally reached a record high of $13 million per minute in 2022 last year — “equivalent to 7% of global GDP and almost double what the world spends on education, according to the International Monetary Fund.” Meanwhile, BlackRock and Citibank are among the biggest funders of fossil fuels in the world. “I don’t have hope, I have kids,” Menconi told The Sopris Sun.