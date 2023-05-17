Carbondale goes to Colleywood!

Email

Mainstreet was packed on May 12 with finely-clad folks in front of the Dinkel Building for back-to-back sold-out shows at the Crystal Theatre. Local celebrity Brain Colley arrived in style for the Carbondale premier of “Paint,” a major movie featuring the local artist’s paintings. During both showings, as well as a third showing on the following day, audience members cheered each time his paintings were shown on screen, and erupted in applause during the ending credits when his name appeared.

Paparazzi were out in droves.

Photos by Amy Hadden Marsh:

Photos by Raleigh Burleigh: