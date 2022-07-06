Bury this paper

Email

Photos and text by Kate Collins

Special to The Sopris Sun

Need some newspapers for your garden project? We’ve got you covered! Contact The Sopris Sun at news@soprissun.com or 970-510-3003.

Bill Kight and I took advice from the CSU Extension Office for reclaiming sod and building soil. The first step was to obtain old Sopris Sun newspapers. The instructions include laying the newspapers down, five pages thick, then overlapping them so that no air or sun can peek through. The papers are then covered with mulch. With the help of moisture and two to four years of time, all of this will decompose appropriately to create nutrient-dense soil ready to grow native, drought-tolerant, low-water plants.

Some of the mulch was obtained from the Buy Nothing Carbondale Facebook page!

Step 1. Identify some boring turf begging to become nutrient-rich soil.



Step 2. Overlap newspapers, five pages thick, and cover them with mulch.



Step 3. Wait! In a few short years, you’ll have absorbent soil ready to grow native plants.

