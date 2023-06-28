Basalt Report: Budgetary restraints affecting project

Email

Earlier this week, Basalt Town Council convened for a series of zoning-related public hearings; an announcement for a summer mural program on Midland Avenue, and a monthly update on the Streetscape Project.

During public comment, several citizens came forward to criticize various aspects of the Streetscape project. Among those criticisms was that the project will take away much of the historic charm of Basalt. Additionally, citizens pointed out that bids for phase two of the project — the portion of construction which would close the main section of Midland — are in excess of the budget for the Project. Some urged town staff and the council to reconsider many of the above-ground beautification aspects of phase two, and instead focus on basic utility work. The request for proposal (RFP) for phase two stated that Basalt would commit $7.5 million, and the budget allotted to the total Streetscape Project was $12.8 million. However, the bids received on June 2 for phase two, from two responding contractors, were both over $10 million.

In Town Manager Ryan Mahoney’s regular report, he announced that the Midland Money voucher program would be rolling out July 1 through Sept. 30. Similar to the Basalt Bucks program, active during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Midland Money is a business support program designed to encourage residents and visitors to patronize Basalt businesses; 2,500 Midland Money vouchers will be distributed during summer public events. Each one will be worth $20 at participating businesses, who can then return these vouchers to the town for full reimbursement. All businesses located on or adjacent to Midland and Two Rivers Road are eligible to participate.

In addition, Mahoney reminded folks about the Basalt Summer Concert series happening on Wednesdays for free at 5:30pm. The previous two concerts were held in Triangle Park at Willits, and although there will not be a concert on July 5, starting July 12 the concerts will be held at Basalt River Park in the new bandshell.

This meeting also had a series of presentations, the first of which was from Megan Hartmann, the current assistant principal of Basalt High School and interim principal for the next school year, who presented on the success of programming using tobacco tax funds. Funds were directed towards a new Algebra One Support Program and co-teaching programs with first-year teachers — especially those teachers with English Language Development and Special Education students. Moving forward, Hartmann announced that the funding will be redirected next year, primarily to the increased scheduling of algebra one classes for new students, as well as to the new office of the Dean of Culture who will help cultivate a sense of belonging among students.

Next up was a presentation by Sarah Nadolny on behalf of the Basalt Public Arts Commission (BPAC) on a mural competition that will take place throughout Basalt’s Historic Downtown District this year. Intended to draw attention to the area during the construction of the Streetscape Project, the town will solicit eight to 10 artists to publicly work on four to six foot plywood mural canvases adjacent to local businesses. After the murals are done, the public will vote on their favorite mural from two categories: student and general. The winner of the student category will have their mural displayed by the Basalt Pool, and the winner of the general category will be asked to recreate their mural somewhere in town at a location yet to be determined. So far, the town staff is advertising to artists who will be selected by BPAC on July 6, and in the current plan the mural painting will begin on July 17.

The final presentation was the monthly Midland Avenue Streetscape update. Phase one of underground construction — the water and the sewer line — have been completed. The week of July 4 the Midland Spur is to be paved.

The first action item of this meeting was a petition for the Town Council to consider the eligibility of annexing a nine-acre parcel of land on the southern side of Highway 82, at 431 Emma Road. The applicant wishes to develop 68 dwelling units on this property, 12 short-term rental cabins and seven glamping pads. The petition was approved, and on Aug. 8, a public hearing will be held for the annexation of the property.

Town Engineer Catherine Christoff presented a change order for water utility construction as part of the Streetscape Project. Moving forward, this summer will only see the replacement of water utilities on the main section of Midland Avenue due to budgetary constraints caused by the rise in construction costs. Therefore, the road will be temporarily paved over the winter, and above-ground construction will be reviewed until construction resumes in the spring of 2024. The original contract was signed with Stutsman-Gerbaz at approximately $3.5 million, but the change in planning (including previous change orders) will yield a final change order of $6 million. Combined with the high bids for phase two, budgetary restraints will reduce the scope of the Streetscape Project from its initial plan for at least this summer.