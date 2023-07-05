Art and birds at Aspen Chapel Gallery

Email

Bird populations in the Roaring Fork Valley and around the world are on the decline, and to save them we need to take action. So who is up to the task? In the Valley, some unlikely saviors have emerged to save the birds — artists!

This Wednesday, July 12, the Aspen Chapel Gallery invites you to view an exhibition called “Art for the Birds.”

The Aspen Chapel Gallery, located in the Aspen Chapel at 77 Meadowood Drive, right next to the roundabout, has operated since 1985. The gallery aims to give local artists a space and a spotlight. “This gallery is a wonderful opportunity for local artists who are new to the game,” artist and curator Amy Biedleman told the Sopris Sun. The gallery showcases the work of both adult professionals and high school students just starting their journey as artists.

Every year, the gallery also partners with local nonprofit organizations to create themed exhibitions that further connect the community with art. For this next show, Biedleman has teamed up with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) to educate and inspire folks about local birds, birding and environmental health. “I think we’re all worried about them,” said Biedleman. “I know just from living here — there’s less birds.”

And she’s right — across North America, the bird population has declined by around 3 billion individuals since 1970. Zooming in on Colorado, half of the state’s bird species are in decline. With frequent guided birding tours throughout the Valley, ACES is the perfect partner for the Aspen Chapel Gallery to address this issue.

“Art for the Birds” will be on display through August 19, and it will feature a variety of artists with a unique styles and media. Biedleman herself is a featured artist in the exhibit. She has been a full time artist for more than 10 years, and often creates watercolor greeting cards. For this show, she used old maps of Aspen (courtesy of the Aspen Historical Society) and watercolor paints to portray majestic birds flying over the Valley.

Annette Murphy creates abstract and ethereal landscapes and creatures using regular household tools, such as a window squeegee. Mark Fuller, an experienced birder, uses photography as his medium. He’s also taught at CMC, led birding outings with ACES and is behind the photography of a book called “Birds of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.”

Whit Boucher paints and draws his creatures using wood panels as his canvas. Leah Potts is another watercolor artist, and she uses detail and vibrancy in her paintings to bring animals to life. Pierre Wille, a sculptor who has previously collaborated with the gallery, plans to bring wooden and metal birds to the show. Thomas Barlow is an ice sculptor, who plans on “surprising” the gallery with his project. Tori Campisi uses oil and acrylics, Bud Smoot builds colorful birdhouses and Missy Prudden creates in watercolor.

Each of these artists has worked hard to apply skills along the theme, because the show is meant to bring the community together and open eyes and minds to the world of birding that exists in the Valley. “We just want to get people excited about birds,” said Biedleman. “And to think about what we can do — how can we get involved, what can we create, what can we do better.”

The opening reception for this exhibit is from 4 to 7pm on July 12 and the Aspen Chapel Gallery is open from 10am to 5pm every day.



“Spotted Towhee” (watercolor) by Missy Prudden, courtesy image