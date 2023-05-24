A seriously close call

Email

Lynn Hazzard, a long-time resident of Carbondale, recently survived a serious medical emergency, thanks to her attentive neighbors Cheryl and Bruce Hasselbring.

The Hasselbrings were accustomed to seeing Hazzard enjoying her morning coffee outside on her deck, but one morning, Hazzard was nowhere to be seen and her window shades were still closed. Concerned for their neighbor, the Hasselbrings checked to see if she was all right. She wasn’t.

Hazzard was displaying some alarming symptoms, so they took her to her doctor, followed by a quick trip to Valley View Hospital for a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI). Based on the results of the MRI, they took Hazzard to Valley View’s emergency room which was followed by a quick trip by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.

Hazzard’s condition was determined to be the result of a potentially life-threatening subdural hematoma, so surgery was scheduled for the following morning. Hazzard is home now and her son and daughter-in-law are staying with her. She is expected to make a full recovery.

She would like to remind us that if we notice that someone is exhibiting personality changes, headaches and dizziness, that these symptoms may be caused by a very serious, or even life-threatening, medical condition. So, don’t wait — see a doctor.