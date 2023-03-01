Scuttlebutt & Calendar – March 2, 2023

Hunting season
The primary draw application for a Colorado big game hunting license is open through April 4 at 8pm. Hunters are encouraged to apply early to avoid complications or delays. Find all of the details at cpw.state.co.us/bg/hunting
Sisu results
The 31st annual Ski for Sisu at Spring Gulch raised a record $23,660 for the Mount Sopris Nordic Council! Dave Kodama skied the furthest at 262.5 kilometers over the course of nine days, followed by Corbin Carpenter at 241 and Zachary Russell at 200. Susy Ellison was at the top of the women’s division with 167.85 kilometers, followed by Megan Passmore at 155 and Laurie Stone at 105.5. Kian Sullivan won the youth division with 71 kilometers, Burton Smith skied 32 and Atlin Mason 25.
Elder care
NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado nonprofit, is offering Flexible Support grants to organizations that serve older adults on a variety of topics, from combating ageism to independent living, access to care, healthy aging and more. Applications will be accepted through March 22. Potential applicants are asked to schedule a call with a program officer by emailing info@next50initiative.org or calling 303-547-1800.
Glenwood garage rental
The parking garage at Ninth and Cooper in Glenwood Springs is closed to the public through March 6 with Hotel Colorado guests renting the facility for $60,000 which the City will allocate toward $408,000 worth of “immediately necessary work including deck and drainage repairs” planned for completion this year. Alternate parking suggestions have been posted at cog.us/ParkDowntown
Sweetwater Lake
Eagle Valley Land Trust, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the White River National Forest will host a virtual public meeting on March 6 to update the public on the Sweetwater Lake planning process and to receive feedback. The meeting begins at 6pm and Spanish interpretation will be available; register online at cpw.info/sweetwater-lake-public-meeting
SNOTEL tour
Roaring Fork Conservancy invites the public to learn more about how snowpack is measured with an event on March 16 from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Participants will carpool to McClure Pass then snowshoe to a SNOTEL site at the summit, learning along the way about snow science and spring runoff. Registration is due by 5pm on March 14 at www.roaringfork.org/events
You prune
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, Colorado State University, UpRoot and Colorado Edible Forest are teaming up to offer a series of free fruit pruning workshops throughout the Valley beginning March 4 in Silt. Find the list at www.coloradoedibleforest.com/workshops
State support
The State of Colorado is now offering a digital tool called Aira to provide Coloradans who are blind or have low vision with live interpretation at no cost when navigating state-operated locations and digital services. Aira requires a smartphone or computer and sessions are limited to 30 minutes. Learn more at oit.colorado.gov/accessibility/aira
Allegations dismissed
The Secretary of State dismissed allegations of campaign finance violations against Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Feb. 22 “after an exhaustive and expensive investigation paid for by the taxpayers” according to the sheriff’s press release. The complaint was filed on Sept. 2, 2022 by a North Carolina political action committee in response to Vallario’s support of Lauren Boebert’s bid for re-election.
Valley View Surgery Center
On March 1, Valley View hosted a grand opening for its new orthopedic surgery center in Basalt (1450 East Valley Road). As part of the Midvalley Medical Center, this amenity makes use of the Mako Robotic Arm and specializes in simple fractures, sports medicine, hand surgery, foot and ankle surgery and outpatient knee and hip joint replacements.
They say it’s your birthday!
Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Sean Jeffries (March 2); Barbe Chambliss and Bella Frisbie (March 3); Kurt Trede, Jr. (March 4); Matthew Bennett, Kelly Field, Amy Hadden Marsh and Meg Plumb (March 5); Gwen Garcelon and Bobby Mason (March 6); Carol Fabian and Diane Johnson (March 7); Greg Meredith, Gracie Oliphant, Karen Tafejian, Sidney Thomas and Jordan Tribble (March 8).
~ C A L E N D A R ~
“There is a very strange phenomenon about fat biking: every time we go out it seems like it is more fun than the last time,” Steve Novy wrote to The Sopris Sun. Novy coaches the Glenwood High School Dirt Demons, hosting a fat bike race this Sunday, March 5, at Sunlight Mountain Resort (registration at www.bit.ly/RatBikeFace2023). Courtesy photo
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT
Ms. Holly and friends lead families and their young children through a musical movement activity at Basalt Library from 10:30 to 11am.
LIBRARY TRAINING
Learn how to make the most of the resources offered by Basalt Library at 5pm. This is a bilingual opportunity.
BANFF FILMS
The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival presents a show at the Wheeler at 7pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com
TENSION/TRAUMA RELEASE
Jacquie Wheeler facilitates Tension/Trauma Release Exercises at the Third Street Center at 7:15pm tonight, March 9 and March 23 and at 3:30pm on March 4. Learn more at www.traumaprevention.com and register by emailing info@tcfhf. First responders may attend for free.
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
Thunder River Theatre Company’s rendition of “You Can’t Take It with You” closes this weekend! Catch the show tonight, tomorrow or Saturday at 7:30pm, or on March 5 at 2pm. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
YOUTH ART
The Powers Art Center features inspired artwork by Carbondale Community School students through March 15 alongside its renowned collection. The museum is open from 11am to 4pm Tuesday through Friday.
CRYSTAL THEATRE
The Crystal Theatre shows “Women Talking” at 4:45pm this evening and “The Whale” at 7pm tonight, tomorrow and March 9, and at 5pm on March 5. “A Man Called Otto” returns March 4 at 4:15pm.
ART OPENING
The Launchpad presents “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast” by Kia Neill through April 6 with an opening reception tonight from 5 to 7pm and an artist talk at 5:30pm. A group show featuring local SAW (Studio for Arts+Works) artists will share the R2 Gallery.
POTTERY SALE
The Carbondale Clary Center hosts a makers pop-up show from 6 to 8pm. The show will remain on display through March 4.
THE CROW & KEY
A new business opens on Main Street in Carbondale with a First Friday jamboree featuring the Hell Roaring String Band. The Crow & Key is a lifestyle general store, specializing in gifts and home goods.
BINGO NIGHT
Honey Butter hosts a barbecue buffet and bingo every Friday from 6 to 8pm.
SHREK
Glenwood Springs High School presents “Shrek, The Musical” tonight and tomorrow at 7pm. Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/GSHSShrek
KINGFISH
Blues rocker Christone “Kingfish” Ingram performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
BREATHWORK
Lisa Wilson and Nick Nicholson teach Neo-Shamanic Breathwork at the Third Street Center from 9am to 6pm. To sign up, text Lisa at 970-274-6726.
ART BASE GRAB AND GO
Every first Saturday, middle and high school students can pick up a “take and create” kit, put together by The Art Base, at the Basalt Library between 10am and noon.
CRAFTY KIDS
Every first and third Saturday through May, Carbondale Arts brings a local artist to the Carbondale Library to guide kindergarten through third graders — and their accompanying adults — in a craft project at 10:30am. To register or for more info, call 970-963-2889.
ANIMAL IDENTIFICATION
Colorado Parks and Wildlife teaches how to identify animal tracks at the Silt Library at 10:30am.
SOUL WISDOM
True Nature hosts a workshop for women guided by Meghan Gilroy from 1 to 3pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com
LUNAFEST
Advocate Safehouse Project presents films by and about women at the Ute Theater in Rifle at 6pm, and on March 11 at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs at 4 and 7pm. There will also be virtual viewing options; learn more at www.advocatesafehouseproject.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
SHANKALPA SHAKTI
True Nature leads a workshop for building confidence and achieving goals, led by Alya Howe, from 10am to 12:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com
ECSTATIC DANCE
Alya Howe guides a full moon ecstatic dance at 13 Moons Ranch, 6334 Highway 133, from 6 to 8pm. Registration is not necessary.
MONDAY, MARCH 6
MEET THE AUTHOR
Carbondale Library hosts Linda Romero Criswell, author of “Watermelon Snow,” at 2pm to talk about her book based on a fictional town with many similarities to Carbondale.
PASTEL DRAWING
Doug Graybeal begins a four-part introductory pastel drawing workshop at the Basalt Library at 5pm. The workshop continues each following Monday, with the exception of March 13. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.
SWEETWATER LAKE
The Sweetwater Lake partnership hosts a virtual public meeting from 6 to 7:30pm. Register online at cpw.info/sweetwater-lake-public-meeting
ENGLISH IN ACTION
English in Action hosts an open English tutoring session at the Basalt Library at 6pm.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
WINTER BIRDING
ACES hosts a winter birding excursion at Hallam Lake from 8 to 11am. Visit www.aspennature.org for more info.
THE SPACE
YouthZone hosts a LGBTQIA+ peer support group for teens in Glenwood Springs every Tuesday from 4 to 5pm. For more information, email twilson@youthzone.com
TECH TALK
The Glenwood Springs Library hosts a talk for teens about the latest in tech at 4pm. This event will repeat at the Carbondale Library tomorrow at 4:30pm.
YARN GROUP
Basalt Library invites all yarn enthusiasts to share and create at 5pm.
ASPEN WORDS
Aspen Words presents bestselling author Imbolo Mbue at the Wheeler at 6pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com
SOUND HEALING
Conor Johnson facilitates a sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7pm. Details at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
YOUTH MAKERSPACE
The Treehouse at Basalt Library hosts a space to create for kids 7 and up from 2:30 to 3:30pm.
NATURALIST NIGHTS
Field ecologist Delia Malone presents “Ancient Wetlands: Their Essential Value and Threats in our Warming World” at the Third Street Center at 6pm (registration at wildernessworkshop.org) and tomorrow at Hallam Lake at 6pm (registration not necessary).
PFAS MEETING
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hosts a virtual listening session from 6 to 8pm regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances: manufactured chemicals known to break down slowly and accumulate in people, animals and the environment. Register online at pfascommunityengagement.org/register
EQUITY SPEAKERS
MANAUS presents a conversation with musicians Jake Blount and Kaia Kater at TACAW at 6:30pm. Register for free at www.tacaw.org
BEAUTY AND BLOODSHED
Aspen Film presents “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” at the Isis Theatre at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
LEGAL CLINIC
Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5pm. Volunteer attorneys will answer questions for parties without an attorney. To sign up, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org
GENEALOGY 101
The Glenwood Springs Library hosts the Glenwood Genealogy Group for a three-part series on Thursdays at 6pm beginning tonight.
FANTASTIC MR. FOX
Stage of Life Theatre Company presents “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” at the Thunder River Theatre this weekend with 6pm showings, a 1pm Saturday matinee and 2pm Sunday matinee. Tickets at www.bit.ly/SoLFox
UNEXPECTED HOSTS
The Aspen Science Center Hometown Science Café Series presents Dr. Ann Hawkinson on viral infections and animals at the Casey Brewing Taproom in Glenwood Springs at 6:30pm.
FASHION SHOW
Carbondale Arts’ Green Is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza returns this weekend with shows at 8pm. Tickets are already sold out!
JAKE BLOUNT AND KAIA KATER
Musician and scholar Jake Blount is joined by Kaia Kater to perform at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
CREATOR CLUB
Students in third through fifth grade are invited to explore imaginative creation at the Carbondale Library on the second and fourth Friday of each month at 3:30pm.
ART IN THE STACKS
The Glenwood Springs Art Guild presents work at the Glenwood Springs Library through April 28 with a reception tonight at 5pm.
OATES & TRAPP
The Wheeler Opera House presents “An Evening of Songs and Stories with John Oats and Guthrie Trapp” at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
HOMESTAKE SNOWSHOE
Wilderness Workshop leads a snowshoe hike through Homestake Valley beginning at Blodgett Campground near Red Cliff. The event is free; registration at www.wildernessworkshop.org/events
PRINTED LANDSCAPE
Jim Harris leads a relief printmaking workshop at The Art Base from 10am to 3pm with supplies included. Sign up at theartbase.org
STEVE’S GUITARS
Steve’s Guitars presents a classical performance with Ensemble Basso at 7pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net
-
It takes community support to keep The Sopris Sun shining.
Donate >