Scuttlebutt & Calendar – March 2, 2023

Hunting season

The primary draw application for a Colorado big game hunting license is open through April 4 at 8pm. Hunters are encouraged to apply early to avoid complications or delays. Find all of the details at cpw.state.co.us/bg/hunting

Sisu results

The 31st annual Ski for Sisu at Spring Gulch raised a record $23,660 for the Mount Sopris Nordic Council! Dave Kodama skied the furthest at 262.5 kilometers over the course of nine days, followed by Corbin Carpenter at 241 and Zachary Russell at 200. Susy Ellison was at the top of the women’s division with 167.85 kilometers, followed by Megan Passmore at 155 and Laurie Stone at 105.5. Kian Sullivan won the youth division with 71 kilometers, Burton Smith skied 32 and Atlin Mason 25.

Elder care

NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado nonprofit, is offering Flexible Support grants to organizations that serve older adults on a variety of topics, from combating ageism to independent living, access to care, healthy aging and more. Applications will be accepted through March 22. Potential applicants are asked to schedule a call with a program officer by emailing info@next50initiative.org or calling 303-547-1800.

Glenwood garage rental

The parking garage at Ninth and Cooper in Glenwood Springs is closed to the public through March 6 with Hotel Colorado guests renting the facility for $60,000 which the City will allocate toward $408,000 worth of “immediately necessary work including deck and drainage repairs” planned for completion this year. Alternate parking suggestions have been posted at cog.us/ParkDowntown

Sweetwater Lake

Eagle Valley Land Trust, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the White River National Forest will host a virtual public meeting on March 6 to update the public on the Sweetwater Lake planning process and to receive feedback. The meeting begins at 6pm and Spanish interpretation will be available; register online at cpw.info/sweetwater-lake-public-meeting

SNOTEL tour

Roaring Fork Conservancy invites the public to learn more about how snowpack is measured with an event on March 16 from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Participants will carpool to McClure Pass then snowshoe to a SNOTEL site at the summit, learning along the way about snow science and spring runoff. Registration is due by 5pm on March 14 at www.roaringfork.org/events

You prune

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, Colorado State University, UpRoot and Colorado Edible Forest are teaming up to offer a series of free fruit pruning workshops throughout the Valley beginning March 4 in Silt. Find the list at www.coloradoedibleforest.com/workshops

State support

The State of Colorado is now offering a digital tool called Aira to provide Coloradans who are blind or have low vision with live interpretation at no cost when navigating state-operated locations and digital services. Aira requires a smartphone or computer and sessions are limited to 30 minutes. Learn more at oit.colorado.gov/accessibility/aira

Allegations dismissed

The Secretary of State dismissed allegations of campaign finance violations against Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Feb. 22 “after an exhaustive and expensive investigation paid for by the taxpayers” according to the sheriff’s press release. The complaint was filed on Sept. 2, 2022 by a North Carolina political action committee in response to Vallario’s support of Lauren Boebert’s bid for re-election.

Valley View Surgery Center

On March 1, Valley View hosted a grand opening for its new orthopedic surgery center in Basalt (1450 East Valley Road). As part of the Midvalley Medical Center, this amenity makes use of the Mako Robotic Arm and specializes in simple fractures, sports medicine, hand surgery, foot and ankle surgery and outpatient knee and hip joint replacements.

~ C A L E N D A R ~

“There is a very strange phenomenon about fat biking: every time we go out it seems like it is more fun than the last time,” Steve Novy wrote to The Sopris Sun. Novy coaches the Glenwood High School Dirt Demons, hosting a fat bike race this Sunday, March 5, at Sunlight Mountain Resort (registration at www.bit.ly/RatBikeFace2023). Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

MUSIC AND MOVEMENT

Ms. Holly and friends lead families and their young children through a musical movement activity at Basalt Library from 10:30 to 11am.

LIBRARY TRAINING

Learn how to make the most of the resources offered by Basalt Library at 5pm. This is a bilingual opportunity.

BANFF FILMS

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival presents a show at the Wheeler at 7pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

TENSION/TRAUMA RELEASE

Jacquie Wheeler facilitates Tension/Trauma Release Exercises at the Third Street Center at 7:15pm tonight, March 9 and March 23 and at 3:30pm on March 4. Learn more at www.traumaprevention.com and register by emailing info@tcfhf. First responders may attend for free.

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

Thunder River Theatre Company’s rendition of “You Can’t Take It with You” closes this weekend! Catch the show tonight, tomorrow or Saturday at 7:30pm, or on March 5 at 2pm. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

YOUTH ART

The Powers Art Center features inspired artwork by Carbondale Community School students through March 15 alongside its renowned collection. The museum is open from 11am to 4pm Tuesday through Friday.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Women Talking” at 4:45pm this evening and “The Whale” at 7pm tonight, tomorrow and March 9, and at 5pm on March 5. “A Man Called Otto” returns March 4 at 4:15pm.

ART OPENING

The Launchpad presents “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast” by Kia Neill through April 6 with an opening reception tonight from 5 to 7pm and an artist talk at 5:30pm. A group show featuring local SAW (Studio for Arts+Works) artists will share the R2 Gallery.

POTTERY SALE

The Carbondale Clary Center hosts a makers pop-up show from 6 to 8pm. The show will remain on display through March 4.

THE CROW & KEY

A new business opens on Main Street in Carbondale with a First Friday jamboree featuring the Hell Roaring String Band. The Crow & Key is a lifestyle general store, specializing in gifts and home goods.

BINGO NIGHT

Honey Butter hosts a barbecue buffet and bingo every Friday from 6 to 8pm.

SHREK

Glenwood Springs High School presents “Shrek, The Musical” tonight and tomorrow at 7pm. Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/GSHSShrek

KINGFISH

Blues rocker Christone “Kingfish” Ingram performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

BREATHWORK

Lisa Wilson and Nick Nicholson teach Neo-Shamanic Breathwork at the Third Street Center from 9am to 6pm. To sign up, text Lisa at 970-274-6726.

ART BASE GRAB AND GO

Every first Saturday, middle and high school students can pick up a “take and create” kit, put together by The Art Base, at the Basalt Library between 10am and noon.

CRAFTY KIDS

Every first and third Saturday through May, Carbondale Arts brings a local artist to the Carbondale Library to guide kindergarten through third graders — and their accompanying adults — in a craft project at 10:30am. To register or for more info, call 970-963-2889.

ANIMAL IDENTIFICATION

Colorado Parks and Wildlife teaches how to identify animal tracks at the Silt Library at 10:30am.

SOUL WISDOM

True Nature hosts a workshop for women guided by Meghan Gilroy from 1 to 3pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

LUNAFEST

Advocate Safehouse Project presents films by and about women at the Ute Theater in Rifle at 6pm, and on March 11 at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs at 4 and 7pm. There will also be virtual viewing options; learn more at www.advocatesafehouseproject.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

SHANKALPA SHAKTI

True Nature leads a workshop for building confidence and achieving goals, led by Alya Howe, from 10am to 12:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe guides a full moon ecstatic dance at 13 Moons Ranch, 6334 Highway 133, from 6 to 8pm. Registration is not necessary.

MONDAY, MARCH 6

MEET THE AUTHOR

Carbondale Library hosts Linda Romero Criswell, author of “Watermelon Snow,” at 2pm to talk about her book based on a fictional town with many similarities to Carbondale.

PASTEL DRAWING

Doug Graybeal begins a four-part introductory pastel drawing workshop at the Basalt Library at 5pm. The workshop continues each following Monday, with the exception of March 13. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

SWEETWATER LAKE

The Sweetwater Lake partnership hosts a virtual public meeting from 6 to 7:30pm. Register online at cpw.info/sweetwater-lake-public-meeting

ENGLISH IN ACTION

English in Action hosts an open English tutoring session at the Basalt Library at 6pm.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

WINTER BIRDING

ACES hosts a winter birding excursion at Hallam Lake from 8 to 11am. Visit www.aspennature.org for more info.

THE SPACE

YouthZone hosts a LGBTQIA+ peer support group for teens in Glenwood Springs every Tuesday from 4 to 5pm. For more information, email twilson@youthzone.com

TECH TALK

The Glenwood Springs Library hosts a talk for teens about the latest in tech at 4pm. This event will repeat at the Carbondale Library tomorrow at 4:30pm.

YARN GROUP

Basalt Library invites all yarn enthusiasts to share and create at 5pm.

ASPEN WORDS

Aspen Words presents bestselling author Imbolo Mbue at the Wheeler at 6pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

SOUND HEALING

Conor Johnson facilitates a sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7pm. Details at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

YOUTH MAKERSPACE

The Treehouse at Basalt Library hosts a space to create for kids 7 and up from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

NATURALIST NIGHTS

Field ecologist Delia Malone presents “Ancient Wetlands: Their Essential Value and Threats in our Warming World” at the Third Street Center at 6pm (registration at wildernessworkshop.org) and tomorrow at Hallam Lake at 6pm (registration not necessary).

PFAS MEETING

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hosts a virtual listening session from 6 to 8pm regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances: manufactured chemicals known to break down slowly and accumulate in people, animals and the environment. Register online at pfascommunityengagement.org/register

EQUITY SPEAKERS

MANAUS presents a conversation with musicians Jake Blount and Kaia Kater at TACAW at 6:30pm. Register for free at www.tacaw.org

BEAUTY AND BLOODSHED

Aspen Film presents “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” at the Isis Theatre at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5pm. Volunteer attorneys will answer questions for parties without an attorney. To sign up, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org

GENEALOGY 101

The Glenwood Springs Library hosts the Glenwood Genealogy Group for a three-part series on Thursdays at 6pm beginning tonight.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Stage of Life Theatre Company presents “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” at the Thunder River Theatre this weekend with 6pm showings, a 1pm Saturday matinee and 2pm Sunday matinee. Tickets at www.bit.ly/SoLFox

UNEXPECTED HOSTS

The Aspen Science Center Hometown Science Café Series presents Dr. Ann Hawkinson on viral infections and animals at the Casey Brewing Taproom in Glenwood Springs at 6:30pm.

FASHION SHOW

Carbondale Arts’ Green Is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza returns this weekend with shows at 8pm. Tickets are already sold out!

JAKE BLOUNT AND KAIA KATER

Musician and scholar Jake Blount is joined by Kaia Kater to perform at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

CREATOR CLUB

Students in third through fifth grade are invited to explore imaginative creation at the Carbondale Library on the second and fourth Friday of each month at 3:30pm.

ART IN THE STACKS

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild presents work at the Glenwood Springs Library through April 28 with a reception tonight at 5pm.

OATES & TRAPP

The Wheeler Opera House presents “An Evening of Songs and Stories with John Oats and Guthrie Trapp” at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

HOMESTAKE SNOWSHOE

Wilderness Workshop leads a snowshoe hike through Homestake Valley beginning at Blodgett Campground near Red Cliff. The event is free; registration at www.wildernessworkshop.org/events

PRINTED LANDSCAPE

Jim Harris leads a relief printmaking workshop at The Art Base from 10am to 3pm with supplies included. Sign up at theartbase.org

STEVE’S GUITARS

Steve’s Guitars presents a classical performance with Ensemble Basso at 7pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net