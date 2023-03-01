Presenting…The RFHS Capstone Projects!

Email

Finally! After a year of learning, laboring and living with the projects they chose, designed and managed, Roaring Fork High School seniors presented their creations to the junior class. The juniors are about to start their own projects this Spring. According to Capstone Coordinator Nannette Weinhold, each student, based on their individual interests, decides what the topic of their exploration will be. The student then works with a community member who is an expert in that field.

The presentations were held on Feb. 23 and 24.



Luis Perez Mendoza wrote original songs in Spanish which he performed during an AP Spanish class.



Dean McMichaels received a local grant to start a composting program at the high school.



Cas Weaver (left) presented the novel they wrote and illustrated to teacher Chelsea Robson.



Natividad Flores Gonzalez has an interest in portrait photography which is the subject of her Capstone project.