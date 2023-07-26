Your community connector

Works in Progress – July 27, 2023

Lost at Sea
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs

Flip-flop incident 
One seized by a rising tide
Now it’s flip    flip    flip

Fair in the air
By Just Jim
Glenwood Springs

The last weekend of July
Means one thing around here:
Mountain Fair

Cool mornings and hot days
Misted at the foot of the stage

After 52 years of history
Last night is still a mystery

Lots has changed 
But a feeling stays the same

