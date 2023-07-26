Works in Progress – July 27, 2023

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Jul. 26, 2023
Lost at Sea
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
Flip-flop incident
One seized by a rising tide
Now it’s flip flip flip
Fair in the air
By Just Jim
Glenwood Springs
The last weekend of July
Means one thing around here:
Mountain Fair
Cool mornings and hot days
Misted at the foot of the stage
After 52 years of history
Last night is still a mystery
Lots has changed
But a feeling stays the same
-
