Works in Progress – Aug. 10, 2023

By Larry Day
Carbondale
I flew up to the moon,
to see if mom was right.
She said there was a man up there
who sleeps all through the night.
I searched in every nook.
I looked in all the crannies.
I found the Moonman sleeping in
a pair of plaid pajammies.
PAPER AND INK
By Melissa Sidelinger
Today the words are shy
But, perhaps tomorrow
Or late on a summer night
Beneath a pale full moon
Kissed by stars and clouds
The stories will emerge…
And what was once paper
And ink will become more
A dance of words, a song,
A love note, a promise,
A novel, a book, a scribble,
The magic I have searched for.
