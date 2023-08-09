Works in Progress – Aug. 10, 2023

Email

The Moonman

By Larry Day

Carbondale

I flew up to the moon,

to see if mom was right.

She said there was a man up there

who sleeps all through the night.

I searched in every nook.

I looked in all the crannies.

I found the Moonman sleeping in

a pair of plaid pajammies.

PAPER AND INK

By Melissa Sidelinger

Today the words are shy

But, perhaps tomorrow

Or late on a summer night

Beneath a pale full moon

Kissed by stars and clouds

The stories will emerge…

And what was once paper

And ink will become more

A dance of words, a song,

A love note, a promise,

A novel, a book, a scribble,

The magic I have searched for.