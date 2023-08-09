Your community connector

Works in Progress – Aug. 10, 2023

Cody Lee, aka The Watermelon Man, took Mountain Fair 52 by storm with his sensibility for eco-friendly, functional fruit fashion. Photo by Jeanne Souldern

The Moonman
By Larry Day
Carbondale

I flew up to the moon,
to see if mom was right.
She said there was a man up there
who sleeps all through the night.

I searched in every nook.
I looked in all the crannies.
I found the Moonman sleeping in
a pair of plaid pajammies.

 

PAPER AND INK
By Melissa Sidelinger

Today the words are shy
But, perhaps tomorrow
Or late on a summer night
Beneath a pale full moon
Kissed by stars and clouds
The stories will emerge…

And what was once paper
And ink will become more
A dance of words, a song,
A love note, a promise,
A novel, a book, a scribble,
The magic I have searched for.

