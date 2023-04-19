Works in Progress – April 20, 2023

Email

Cerulean; blue that sings memories of sea and surf, of ocean and whales

By Nancy Bo Flood

Blue is this evening’s horizon, brushed wet with blue, blue, blue.

Saturated, whole sky spilling blueness.

Violet, indigo soon shimmer beneath the sky vault of blue

Once an ocean here

Blueness now blankets snowy fields

Snowflakes swim earthward

Bold branches, bare limbs, reach through cobalt sky

As their slender shadows stretch across waves of white

Telling calligraphy tales of spring to come

But tonight

Winter rules

Hush

Hush

One small brown thrush

Feathers puffed

Head tucked

Waits.

Below, Flood shares her unedited thought process in writing the poem above. Her books are available for purchase at White River Books.

I began with watching the sky, the fields of smooth snow and writing down anything that came to mind. Here is some of it.

Snow fields sheen, simmer, sparkle

First hint of moon shine snow fields smooth creamy blue undulating

Blue is a horizon brushed wet with blue saturated sky dripping blueness

Marked by long tree shadows stretched like indigo skeletons, arms?

Black boughs reach up through blueness

Hush rest sunset one small thrush trills goodnight

Head bowed fluff under piney boughs

Blanketing the fields silver snowflakes waltzing earthward

My mouth is full of winter: cold, clean, quiet

Velvet cobalt curtains close the day

I looked up the names of the different shades of blue:

Aqua, violet cerulean cobalt aqua turquoise sapphire

Share your writing no matter how messy. Have fun with it. Play with it. Let the words roll around in your mouth, your ears.

Enjoy this day. I am enjoying our gathering and sharing so much, thank you.