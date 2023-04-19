Works in Progress – April 20, 2023

Your community connector

Cerulean; blue that sings memories of sea and surf, of ocean and whales
By Nancy Bo Flood

Blue is this evening’s horizon, brushed wet with blue, blue, blue.
Saturated, whole sky spilling blueness.
Violet, indigo soon shimmer beneath the sky vault of blue

Once an ocean here
Blueness now blankets snowy fields
Snowflakes swim earthward
Bold branches, bare limbs, reach through cobalt sky
As their slender shadows stretch across waves of white 
Telling calligraphy tales of spring to come

But tonight
Winter rules
Hush
Hush
One small brown thrush
Feathers puffed
Head tucked 
Waits.

Below, Flood shares her unedited thought process in writing the poem above. Her books are available for purchase at White River Books.

I began with watching the sky, the fields of smooth snow and writing down anything that came to mind.  Here is some of it.

Snow fields sheen, simmer, sparkle

First hint of moon shine  snow fields smooth  creamy blue  undulating

Blue is  a horizon brushed wet with blue   saturated  sky dripping blueness
Marked by long tree shadows stretched like indigo skeletons, arms?
Black boughs reach up through blueness  
Hush  rest  sunset  one small thrush trills goodnight
Head bowed  fluff under piney boughs
Blanketing the fields silver snowflakes waltzing earthward    
My mouth is full of winter:  cold, clean, quiet
Velvet cobalt curtains close the day

I looked up the names of the different shades of blue:
Aqua, violet  cerulean  cobalt  aqua  turquoise  sapphire  

Share your writing no matter how messy.  Have fun with it.  Play with it.  Let the words roll around in your mouth, your ears.

Enjoy this day.  I am enjoying our gathering and sharing so much,  thank you.

