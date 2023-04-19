Works in Progress – April 20, 2023

Cerulean; blue that sings memories of sea and surf, of ocean and whales
By Nancy Bo Flood
Blue is this evening’s horizon, brushed wet with blue, blue, blue.
Saturated, whole sky spilling blueness.
Violet, indigo soon shimmer beneath the sky vault of blue
Once an ocean here
Blueness now blankets snowy fields
Snowflakes swim earthward
Bold branches, bare limbs, reach through cobalt sky
As their slender shadows stretch across waves of white
Telling calligraphy tales of spring to come
But tonight
Winter rules
Hush
Hush
One small brown thrush
Feathers puffed
Head tucked
Waits.
Below, Flood shares her unedited thought process in writing the poem above.
I began with watching the sky, the fields of smooth snow and writing down anything that came to mind. Here is some of it.
Snow fields sheen, simmer, sparkle
First hint of moon shine snow fields smooth creamy blue undulating
Blue is a horizon brushed wet with blue saturated sky dripping blueness
Marked by long tree shadows stretched like indigo skeletons, arms?
Black boughs reach up through blueness
Hush rest sunset one small thrush trills goodnight
Head bowed fluff under piney boughs
Blanketing the fields silver snowflakes waltzing earthward
My mouth is full of winter: cold, clean, quiet
Velvet cobalt curtains close the day
I looked up the names of the different shades of blue:
Aqua, violet cerulean cobalt aqua turquoise sapphire
Share your writing no matter how messy. Have fun with it. Play with it. Let the words roll around in your mouth, your ears.
Enjoy this day. I am enjoying our gathering and sharing so much, thank you.
-
