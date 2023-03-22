Work in Progress – March 23, 2023

Email

Today is a day

By Davis Cowles

Well, there’s no way around it: today is a day. The sun came up and here we are. This day, today is not, however, just any day. Today is a day for movement, and stillness. Today is a day for simple conversations with neighbors. This day is for whistling back at birds and suspending our disbelief just enough to remember that we are indeed communicating. Today is a day for bringing ourselves alive, in celebration of the world’s aliveness. Today is a day to write our own stories. Today, we are grateful. Today is a day to bask in the lean beauty of our essential aloneness. Today, there is nothing in between us. Today is a day for walking in the woods, for thinking about trees, for rubbing leaves in our palms and smelling what they have to say. This day of today is a special day, for today we feel the Earth beneath our naked feet as if for the first time. Today is for feeling. Today is for dancing. Today is for paying attention. Today is a day for sharing half, or maybe a little more. Today is a day for bicycle cruising through the golden hour. Today is a day for living. After all, we might have to do it again tomorrow.

A camouflaged great horned owl tends to its nest. Photo by Tommy Sands