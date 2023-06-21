Weather… or not

Email

The weather was a challenge June 16-18, but it didn’t stop Carbondale’s Roaring Fork Pickleball Association (RFPA) from holding their first tournament of 2023 at the Young-Calaway pickleball courts.

According to the RFPA president, Trevor Cannon, “there were probably five rain delays on Friday and Saturday.” That didn’t, however, dampen the spirits of competitors or spectators, as everyone pitched in and dried off the courts using everything from brooms to leaf blowers and old towels.

Sunday was beautiful… that is… until the wind blew in and folks had to hold on to their shade umbrellas until it died down. Fortunately, nobody was blown away except by the competition, the food and the fun that was had by all!

Due to the growing popularity of pickleball, the RFPA has grown from about 250 members to 450 members. This members-only tournament attracted 153 pickleball players ranging from levels from 3.0 to 4.5.

Thanks to President Cannon, First Lady Lorraine Elowe and a slew of club volunteers who all pitched in to make the three-day tournament a big success.

For more info about medal winners and tournament photos, visit RFPA’s Facebook page

More photos by Jane:



Mark and Maarja Wisroth won gold in mixed doubles.



Brooks Cowles and Tristan Droppert were fierce competition in mens doubles.



Barbara Tatge and Amy Fulstone enjoyed some shade between matches.



First Lady, Lorraine Elowe, and President Trevor Cannon presided over the event.