WE-cycle takes off in Carbondale

On Aug. 1, WE-cycle in Carbondale quietly came online. The official launch on Aug. 4 had attendees gathered at the station across from Town Hall where WE-Cycle Co-founder and Executive Director Mirte Mallory delivered a speech, followed by RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship and Mayor Ben Bohmfalk wielding a giant pair of scissors.

Blankenship, during his speech, mentioned that RFTA aims to bring WE-cycle to Glenwood Springs next. “Once people can use WE-cycle from their origin to get to transit and from their destination for the final leg of their trips, no matter where they go in the Valley, we will see more and more riders,” he predicted.

The party then rolled over to KDNK for cake and a concert by Sweet Jessup and the Dirty Buckets.

WE-Cycle Co-founder and Executive Director Mirte Mallory addresses a crowd gathered for the ribbon-cutting. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

During WE-cycle’s first week in Carbondale:

1,752 total trips were taken by 435 unique riders.

The Carbondale Park and Ride ranked seventh regionally (out of 81 stations) with 579 trips — 33% of all Carbondale trips!

Carbondale Marketplace ranked ninth regionally.

How to ride:

Sign up at www.we-cycle.org to have access to 421 shared bikes and 81 stations in the Valley.

Keep an eye on the clock. WE-cycle is designed for short, transit-oriented trips. All rides are free for up to 30 minutes, then incur fees.

Check real-time bike and dock availability at www.we-cycle.org or by using the Transit mobile app. The WE-cycle team is frequently redistributing bikes as needed.

Ride responsibly by sticking to designated bike routes and crossings and wearing a helmet (request one for free at www.we-cycle.org/helmet).

Among Carbondale’s fleet are special green e-bikes decorated by local artist Bailey Haines (www.pinestreetprints.com) in partnership with Carbondale Arts. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh