Under the Big Top (kinda)

Ella Moritz performs on the silks. Photo by Jane Bachrach

The Circus was in town last Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, as the Community Hall at the Third Street Center transformed for “Cirque d’Sopris: Gods and Goddesses.” The show was billed as “a show of youth design, daring and dance,” but more specifically it was a show of fun, fashion, flying (aerials), dance and martial arts performed by kids who are in elementary, middle and high school. Cirque was produced by SoL Theatre Company and Sopris Soarers.

Sara Gray Kokish demonstrates martial arts.

Madeleine Dahl dances across the stage.

Valentina Baez serenades the crowd.

The Cirque d’Sopris cast applaudes its tech crew.

