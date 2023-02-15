Tuition-free preschool gets started

Email

Beginning this fall, all Colorado 4-year-olds and some 3-year-olds will be eligible to receive 10-15 tuition-free hours of preschool per week. If families meet certain eligibility factors, then they could receive up to 15 additional free hours so long as there are enough providers signed on. Eligibility factors include: belonging to a low-income family (270% of 2023 federal poverty guidelines), a dual-language learner, having an individualized education plan (special education), being in foster or non-certified kinship care or without stable nighttime housing.

Universal preschool was part of then-candidate Jared Polis’ gubernatorial campaign in 2018. The bill was signed into law in April 2022, ahead of his re-election, with funds coming from the state’s existing preschool program, which serves children with certain risk factors, and from proceeds of a nicotine tax voters approved in 2020, as reported by Chalkbeat Colorado.

On Jan. 17, the state launched an online application for families (upk.colorado.gov). Roaring Fork Schools will instead host in-person registration events at all elementary schools beginning Feb. 22 at Riverview School. These events will also include enrollment for early childhood programs serving children from 12 months to 3 years old. Families are asked to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate and immunization records, as well as proof of income to qualify for additional hours. On Feb. 22, an online application for Roaring Fork Schools will be online at www.rfschools.com/enrollment

The Sopris Sun spoke with Stacy Petty, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Council to learn more about this universal preschool locally. Petty explained that the council has existed for close to three decades, and previous to universal preschool, their focus has been implementing other state initiatives, as well as identifying needs and gaps and searching for collective collaborative solutions among providers and partners.

With universal preschool launching, the council is now the local coordinating organization (LCO) working closely with the state and providers in Pitkin, Garfield, western Eagle and Lake counties. “As an LCO, it is our job to coordinate and implement universal preschool in our LCO region,” said Petty. This entails working with providers to get them to opt in so as to create as much capacity as possible. At the time we spoke, 18 providers had published their application sites and another 20 were “getting close,” while others were just getting started. “Programs can join at any time,” assured Petty.

Universal preschool is voluntary. No provider is required to participate, and neither are families. Providers can include public classrooms, child care centers, churches or licensed homes. To be considered for the program, they must adhere to a state-approved, evidence-based curriculum. Families are required to show proof of date of birth and residency, as well as income if applying for additional hours.

It’s estimated the program will save families an average of $4,300 per year on child care. Because space is limited at this time, completing an application does not guarantee a child’s position in any program. Roaring Fork Schools will give priority to applications received before March 15.

Families needing hours of child care on top of what the state will fund are encouraged to pay their providers directly. The Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Council will also help match families with wrap-around services, such as after-school care and nannies, for additional support while capacity grows.

When and if families and providers enroll, per pupil funding is given by the state and varies by location. “It should not be compared to the K-12 system,” warned Petty. “They are different numbers; they are not subject to the school finance formulas.” The program also funds quality improvement efforts including increased teacher salaries and professional development.

“We wish we had had a little more time,” admitted Petty. “This has felt like it has been on a very quick timeline, but we’re hanging in there.” Nonetheless, “We’re very excited to see this happening, to see some sustainable funding come through for providers. We know there is a lot to learn, there is a lot to figure out. Over the next several months, we expect a lot of additional questions to be answered.”

Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Council is working daily with providers as the program evolves, and is available to help families, too. Find them at rmecc.org

For more information about universal preschool in general, visit upk.colorado.gov

Families who fill out the application by Feb. 24 will find out what preschool their child matched with on March 30.

-~-

Roaring Fork Schools preschool and toddler programming registration:

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8am-4pm at Riverview School

Monday, Feb. 27, 4-6:30pm at Crystal River Elementary

Monday, March 6, 4-6:30pm at Sopris Elementary

Wednesday, March 8, 8am-4pm at Basalt Elementary

Saturday, March 11, 8am-12pm at Glenwood Springs Elementary

An online application will be available online at www.rfschools.com/enrollment beginning Feb. 22. For more information, contact 970-384-6006 or frodriguez@rfschools.com