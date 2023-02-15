Tuesday Foods is worth the squeeze

Email

Tuesday Foods, the Roaring Fork Valley’s premier meal delivery service, is taking some stress off peoples’ plates by bringing enticing culinary experiences to their doorsteps — one soul nourishing meal at a time.

For co-founders and owners, Kelly Hollins and Lisa Cohen, nourishing our bodies through food is an essential act of love — especially for people living an active mountain lifestyle.

“To live this healthy lifestyle that we aspire to, we have a desire for fast, easy, really well-made organic food. We find it’s really hard to find that in the Valley, especially on the fly,” Hollins told The Sopris Sun. “We’ve designed our offerings around what we are looking for, and what we want more of.”

Founded in 2019 as Good Clean Food Delivered, before rebranding to Tuesday Foods in 2021, Cohen and Hollins combined their extensive health and wellness backgrounds to curate dynamic vegan and gluten-free menus. Alongside a team of local chefs, Hollins, a vegan chef and accredited health coach, and Cohen, a certified nutritionist and fitness instructor, have created meals that feature an array of organic, seasonal and locally-sourced produce.

Clients can personalize their deliveries by choosing from three meal plans: 1) “Signature,” 2) “Signature 4 Weeks” and 3) “Let’s Do Lunch.” The best selling Signature option includes enough food to feed one person over the course of five days. To accommodate bigger appetites and families, add-ons are available.

Through a vibrant selection of salads, soups, buddha bowls, smoothies and treats, there are also ready-to-eat meals — wholesome entrees like teriyaki tempeh fried rice and the sweet pea pesto noodle bowl — plus decadent sweets like oatmeal cookie chia pudding and their “Good Clean Almond Butter Blondies.”

The deliveries arrive every Tuesday in sustainable glass jars and packaging. The glass jars are returned and sanitized to be reused for future deliveries; the rest gets composted — living up to a zero-waste business model.

“It’s such a feel-good effort,” said Hollins. “To get a week’s worth of food and literally create no trash is not an easy feat. It’s not without effort, but it’s always been a big piece of the puzzle to us.”

“When we first started this business, one of the things people told us was that they liked meal kits but they hated the waste,” added Cohen. “So we’ve been very committed to it from the start. It definitely comes from the heart.”

Clients are taking notice of these core values and Tuesday Foods’ success is gaining momentum. Recently, the duo purchased a commercial kitchen in Carbondale, and, with a second kitchen in Boulder, the business serves clients throughout the Roaring Fork and Vail valleys, Denver and Boulder.

The new kitchen is situated at 1150 Highway 133. Both Hollins and Cohen said the space gives them a sense of “freedom” and “home”; a place where they can creatively explore new culinary endeavors.

“This gives us the foundation so we can now build off of all our ideas,” said Cohen. “We just didn’t have that wiggle room in a rented space.”

Lisa Cohen of Tuesday Foods shows off the new equipment at their production facility in Carbondale. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

Tonic Juicery

With business on the rise, a unique and very fitting opportunity arose for the team: the acquisition of Carbondale’s beloved Tonic Juicery.

“We were interested in the juicing business and how we could bring that into Tuesday Foods,” said Cohen. “We reached out to Lindsay and Micah Mills [the former owners] to see where they were with their equipment. Once we started the conversations, we realized this could be a great merger for us. We are very honored to bring this back into the community.”

The acquisition was a seamless fit considering Tuesday Foods previously offered Tonic’s nut mylk as an evening treat for seasonal cleanse clients.

“We were using their product in our own product anyway,” Hoillins chimed in. “And, when we brought add-on juices to our delivery options, people really responded to that.”

Now rebranded under Tuesday Foods, the pair have purchased Tonic Juicery’s recipes, equipment and its extensive customer list. Production will take place from Tuesday Foods’s Carbondale kitchen using a hydraulic cold-press method to maximize nutrient extraction.

Clients can choose from many cleansing options featuring original Tuesday Foods and traditional Tonic Juicery recipes — like the Golden Sunrise, which is packed with citrus fruit and carrots to support eye, skin and joint health while combating inflammation.

Delighting in the many benefits of juicing, Cohen said, “We really feel like we have more energy. Our skin is lighter, brighter and clearer…we feel better all around.”

As Hollins and Cohen look toward the future, they’re looking forward to offering a walk-up service at their Carbondale kitchen.

“Both of us feel that when you are sharing food, you are sharing love,” concluded Cohen.



