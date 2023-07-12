Trustees fund unanticipated expenditures

Email

All trustees were present at Tuesday’s quick meeting. It began with approval of the consent agenda — accounts payable, meeting minutes, a special event liquor license for Dance Initiative and clarifying language added to the tobacco tax ordinance passed in 2020.

General comments

One member of the public, Jason Paley, joined via Zoom to request that trustees revisit a detail in the municipal code relating to retail marijuana store ownership. Paley represented High Q and Plum Manufacturing which are looking to shift their ownership in such a way that no agent with at least 10% would have a primary residence within one of three approved zip codes. Paley asked that trustees consider adding the words “or be an officer” which would keep them compliant. The topic will be added to a future agenda.

During general comments by trustees, Chris Hassig wished Art Ackerman a happy 98th birthday and circulated a proclamation he prepared celebrating the KDNK DJ and longtime contributor to Carbondale’s community. Hassig mentioned that First Friday organizing will shift from the Chamber of Commerce to the Creative District. He also said that the Historic Preservation Commission is exploring ways to save some aspect of the old Forest Service compound. In particular, a proposal is forming to move the stable building into Sopris Park for use as a shelter and in acknowledgement that the park was once used by the Forest Service for grazing horses.

Lani Kitching joined a common interest group aiming to “reverse environmental degeneration” called the RFV Bioregional Council. A meeting which included conservation advocates was convened by Gwen Garcelon, Joani Matranga and Rita Marsh following a “prosocial process” similar to the Wild and Scenic Crystal River facilitation. Kitching described “prosocial” as “all-inclusive” and “depoliticized” for consensus building.

Town Manager Lauren Gister announced that WE-cycle plans to launch Carbondale’s new bike-sharing service on First Friday, Aug. 4. Additionally, $5,000 grant money specific to preventing human-bear conflicts will be spent on trash cans and better dumpsters at the rodeo grounds. Gister said that short-term rentals enforcement is beginning with at least four addresses identified to be in violation.

Segueing on the topic of short-term rentals, Gister delivered on a trustees request to come up with a recommendation for what Carbondale could contribute to the West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition’s buydown program. Based on approximately $750,000 in unrestricted funds available and $87,000 collected by the new short-term rentals tax solely from Airbnb from January to May, Gister considered it “feasible and reasonable to commit up to $100,000 toward that effort, but not more.”

Trustee Colin Laird advocated for delivering that full amount to inspire other partners to also contribute in a greater way than the initial $10,000 asked of each toward administration. “My hope is that we use this as the floor,” he said, “and we go to everybody else who has bigger budgets than we do, and we say, ‘Look, tiny Carbondale is putting in $100,000 and we’d like you to put in more.’” He specified that the amount contributed by Carbondale would be used within Carbondale and as matching funds for grants. The proposal will be voted on at a future meeting.

Official business

Public Works Director Kevin Schorzman then introduced Scott Wenning, his new assistant. Together they presented three funding requests.

The first was a $347,224 contract with North Peak for HVAC improvements at the Wastewater Treatment Facility’s digester building to reduce building deterioration due to moisture. The request was approved using American Rescue Plan funds.

Next, a $392,885 contract was unanimously approved for Excavation Services to install the Nettle Creek Micro-Hydro project. Shorzman said it should be complete by the end of this year.

And finally, trustees unanimously approved the purchase of a new Vermeer BC 1000xl Brush Chipper for $54,525. This unplanned expenditure was deemed necessary with the discovery of emerald ash borer proliferation and in anticipation of many trees failing.

Emerald ash borer

The Tree Board welcomes the public to its July 20 meeting at Town Hall at 6pm to talk about managing the emerald ash borer infestation. Tune in to KDNK this Thursday, July 13, at 4pm for a preview of that meeting on Everything Under The Sun.