Treasures abound at Hazy Oak Interiors

In the first months since Kim Velasquez opened Hazy Oak Interiors, she’s been surprised by the number of Carbondale newcomers she’s meeting. Velasquez was raised in Carbondale and remembers when it was just “coal miners, cowboys and hippies.” She acknowledges that a store like her’s, selling unique furniture and housewares from around the world, could not have thrived back then. But, it’s long been her dream and now the timing seems right.

“Everything just kind of fell into place,” she said.

Velasquez previously worked for Commodity Quote Graphics in Glenwood Springs and as a magazine publisher. “I’ve had friends throughout the years say, ‘you’ve missed your calling,’” she said, in reference to her passion for unique furniture. “When I was growing up, Dad and I would refurbish furniture. That’s where the love started,” she told The Sopris Sun. “You could take an antique and make it fresh and new.”

Now, her father is proud to see her sharing that passion with the community. The name “Hazy Oak” evokes strong wood, well-worn with age, and the store is replete with old woods from around the world.

Velasquez admits openly that the modern aesthetic is not for her. She prefers the sturdiness, detail and character of rustic furniture, built to last more than a lifetime. One of her suppliers often travels as far as India, Thailand and Costa Rica. He insists that every piece he brings back has a story to tell.

In addition to one-of-a-kind furniture, Hazy Oak sells lighting fixtures, pottery, clocks, mirrors, frames, art, gifts, greeting cards and an assortment of carefully-selected faux flowers and plants. Her husband, Rob, owns Pine Mountain Electric and he suggested bringing in the lighting fixtures.

So far, the store has been somewhat of a trick for people to locate, a hidden treasure of sorts. Although it’s a Main Street address, the door faces Weant Boulevard, next to La Raza (formerly Mi Casita) and beneath stairs that lead to several offices.

“I’m excited to be here,” Velasquez said, “actually getting to be in with the community, with the Chamber.” She is also open to suggestions for stocking the store, recently adding diffusers and tissue boxes by request. “Feel free to come in and tell me what your home needs are and if I don’t carry it, I will try my best to find it,” she said. Furthermore, “I can also provide design and home staging services, as well as custom orders.”

Check out Hazy Oak Interiors at 580 Main Street (around the corner on Weant Boulevard) or call to inquire at 970-963-5991. The hours are: Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.