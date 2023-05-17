The stage is set…

Email

Strang Ranch in Missouri Heights serves as the stage on which Border Collies and their handlers perform and compete during the National Sheepdog Finals. Finals will take place this year from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.

To help raise funds for that event, and the Meeker Classic, a sheepdog trial and clinic were recently held at the Strangs’, April 28 to May 2. It was a sneak preview of sorts, where we got to meet some of the characters and character types that will perform and compete in the finals.

Another opportunity to preview the National Sheepdog Finals is this Saturday, May 20, at Aspen Valley Land Trust’s annual Springfest celebration, from 11am to 2pm. The event will also include live music, horseback riding demos and more. Complimentary shuttles will be provided from downtown Carbondale all day. For tickets, visit www.avlt.org/springfest