Locations: News Published The Kindness Empire connects Portrait Pals thumbnail Nathan, pictured here with his family, said “I hope my pal sees how he’s happy and it looks like he’s in a good mood. … It was really hard to get the perfect colors, and I feel proud that I did it.” Courtesy photo

Sopris Elementary School in Glenwood Springs participated in Portrait Pals, a creative program from The Kindness Empire. Students were matched with peers at Hallett Academy in Denver to trade portraits — painted with only blue, red, yellow and white — based on photos. Participants also respond to prompts like, “What’s your best advice for someone your age moving to the mountains?” Then, the big reveal occurred on May 26. 

Leah Berns, a teacher at Sopris Elementary School, with her portrait painted by a fellow teacher, Julie Adams-Blow, at Hallett Academy in Danver. Courtesy photo

Zemone, a Hallett Academy student, observes his portrait painted by Jack, a student at Sopris Elementary. Courtesy photo

