The future’s so bright… they have to wear blindfolds!

Spring weather brings thoughts of baseball for some, but here in the Roaring Fork Valley, many athletes also dream of lacrosse. The Roaring Fork Girls Lacrosse Team, in its fourth year, is true to that name, with girls from Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt and Colorado Rocky Mountain School. This year it boasts 10 seniors in a roster of 21 Varsity players, as well as a full JV team with great young talent.

This team is part of the CHSAA Mountain East League, which includes arch rivals Aspen and Battle Mountain. The 15-game schedule also includes out-of-league teams from the Front Range, Durango, Fruita and Telluride.

Last year’s record — nine wins and six losses — took the team to the state playoffs where they made it to the second round before losing to Thompson Valley, who made it to the finals. It was a huge achievement for a third-year team. The forecast for this year’s team, according to coach Chelsea Robson, is to win their league. And they are off to a good start, beating Durango 9-5 in their first game.

Although the lacrosse team is district-wide, it is only partially funded by Roaring Fork High School’s Athletic Department which provides transportation. This year, the senior players raised $10,000 in community and business sponsorships thanks to the generosity of sponsors like Roaring Fork Engineering, who has supported every year, and also Roaring Fork Oral Surgery, Roaring Fork Swarm Lacrosse Team, Smith Immigration, Village Smithy, Aspen Barbershop and Xen Technologies. Additionally, local businesses like the Redstone Inn and Propaganda Pie provide discounts for visiting teams that have to stay overnight.

“Community and Business Sponsorships have allowed us to continue to grow and pay for everything from equipment to coaches’ salaries. There is no way we would be as successful as we are without the community behind us,” said coach Robson. The team also gives back by volunteering at places like WindWalkers and the Booster Club Snack Shack.

Home games are played on the football field at Carbondale Middle School, if you would like to come out and support these talented and dedicated athletes.

2023 RFHS Girls LAX Schedule

April 4, vs. Steamboat @ Home- JV 4pm, V 5:30pm

April 10, vs. Aspen @ Home- JV 4pm, V 5:30pm

April 11, vs. Summit @ Home- JV 4pm, V 5:30pm

April 15, vs. Castle View @ Home- 10am V only

April 18, vs. Battle Mtn @ Home- JV 4pm, V 5:30pm

April 20, vs. Fruita @ Away- V 4pm, JV 5:30pm

April 21, vs. Eagle Valley @ Home- JV 4pm, V 5:30pm

April 25, vs. Steamboat @ Away- JV 4pm, V 5:30pm

April 27, vs. Summit @ Away- JV 4pm, V 5:30pm

April 29, vs. Thompson Valley @ Home- 9am V only

May 2, vs. Battle Mountain @ Away- JV 4pm, V 5:30pm

May 5, vs. Telluride @ Home- 5pm V only/Senior Night

May 6, vs. Aspen @ Away- JV 11am, V 1pm