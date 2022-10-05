Your community connector

Spud life (Potato Day photos)

Locations: News Published Spud life (Potato Day photos) thumbnail "The best way to predict the future is to create it," - Abraham Lincoln A chilly autumn rain couldn't stop folks from enjoying Potato Day on Oct. 1, including Michael Gorman, dressed as Abraham Lincoln, and Elissa Rodman. Gorman, campaign manager for Wilderness Workshop, and others took the occasion to raise awareness about an effort to get the Biden Administration to protect the Thompson Divide through an administrative mineral withdrawal. Their "Unified for Thompson Divide" float took first place at the parade. As explained by Wilderness Workshop Executive Director Will Roush, "The Department of the Interior can administratively prohibit new oil and gas leasing on our public lands for a period of 20 years. This mineral withdrawal would protect the Thompson Divide and give certainty to our community while we continue working for permanent protections through the CORE Act." With support from Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper and Governor Polis, as well as some local elected officials, Wilderness Workshop is urging community members to request executive action. "We are excited to see our community re-engage in this effort that we’ve all been passionate about for over a decade now," said Gorman. Photo by Sue Rollyson

Longtime and new locals alike enjoyed another classic Potato Day celebration in Carbondale on Saturday, Oct. 1. Despite the weather, folks gathered for a lively parade, delicious lunch, fun games, music and autumnal shopping. Although the Friday-night barn dance was sparsely attended, the planning committee hopes that with repetition the tradition will again take root.

Photos by Sue Rollyson 

