Spud life (Potato Day photos)

Locations: News Published Oct. 5, 2022
Longtime and new locals alike enjoyed another classic Potato Day celebration in Carbondale on Saturday, Oct. 1. Despite the weather, folks gathered for a lively parade, delicious lunch, fun games, music and autumnal shopping. Although the Friday-night barn dance was sparsely attended, the planning committee hopes that with repetition the tradition will again take root.
Photos by Sue Rollyson
-
It takes community support to keep The Sopris Sun shining.
Donate >