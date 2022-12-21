Spruce Up The Sun 2022

Email

Among so many great choices this year, The Sopris Sun had a difficult time selecting a single winner for the annual “Spruce Up The Sun” contest. Here are our top choices, and many runners-up.

Ryker Demeyer, grade 2

Ina Stuart, grade 4

Piper Hansen, grade 4

Ella Demeyer, grade 5

Anabelle Sartin, grade 2

Josie McLain, grade 2

Annabelle Sinclair, grade 3

Billie Buchanan, grade 3

Brianna Contreras, grade 3

Iyla Nims, grade 3

Kade Mason, grade 3

Ruby DeWolfe, grade 3

Maya Annabel, grade 4

Milo Smith, grade 4

Evey McEwan, grade 6

Maxine Williams, age 12