Your community connector

Spruce Up The Sun 2022

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Spruce Up The Sun 2022 thumbnail

Among so many great choices this year, The Sopris Sun had a difficult time selecting a single winner for the annual “Spruce Up The Sun” contest. Here are our top choices, and many runners-up.

Ryker Demeyer, grade 2

  • Dave Taylor thumbnail

Ina Stuart, grade 4

Piper Hansen, grade 4

  • KDNK thumbnail

Ella Demeyer, grade 5

  • RJ PADDY thumbnail

Anabelle Sartin, grade 2

  • Novus Glass thumbnail

Josie McLain, grade 2

  • Aspen Hope Center thumbnail

Annabelle Sinclair, grade 3

  • Carbondale Animal Hospital thumbnail

Billie Buchanan, grade 3 

  • Aspen Travel thumbnail

Brianna Contreras, grade 3 

Iyla Nims, grade 3

Kade Mason, grade 3

Ruby DeWolfe, grade 3

Maya Annabel, grade 4

Milo Smith, grade 4

Evey McEwan, grade 6

Maxine Williams, age 12

Tags: #Spruce Up The Sun
▲Top ▲Top