Spruce Up The Sun 2022

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Dec. 21, 2022
Among so many great choices this year, The Sopris Sun had a difficult time selecting a single winner for the annual “Spruce Up The Sun” contest. Here are our top choices, and many runners-up.
Ryker Demeyer, grade 2
Ina Stuart, grade 4
Piper Hansen, grade 4
Ella Demeyer, grade 5
Anabelle Sartin, grade 2
Josie McLain, grade 2
Annabelle Sinclair, grade 3
Billie Buchanan, grade 3
Brianna Contreras, grade 3
Iyla Nims, grade 3
Kade Mason, grade 3
Ruby DeWolfe, grade 3
Maya Annabel, grade 4
Milo Smith, grade 4
Evey McEwan, grade 6
Maxine Williams, age 12
